Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies Partners with Safe Drive Systems on Pilot Project

Safe
Drive Systems (SDS), the leading developer and distributor of
advanced auto safety technologies, has announced a new alliance
partnership with Berkshire
Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies in a fleet technology pilot
project.
During the pilot, SDS systems will be installed in the vehicles of
selected fleet customers of Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies
to evaluate whether the installation will reduce the frequency and
severity of their claims. The vehicles will be equipped with SDS's RD140
Anti-Collision Radar System, supplemented with the SDS Fleet Management
System (FMS) including real-time tracking abilities, report generation
software, driver behavior scoring, and the Fleet SDS mobile application.
“What makes SDS unique is that it offers the only collision-avoidance
technology that combines both radar and a camera,” articulates Tuvi
Cohen, President and CEO of SDS. “This powerful combination ensures the
highest safety possible, even at night or when visibility is impaired
due to inclement weather conditions.” The RD140 Anti-Collision Radar
System can be installed in any vehicle manufactured after 2006 and comes
with a 24-month warranty.
“We welcome and look forward to the partnership with Berkshire Hathaway
GUARD Insurance Companies,” noted Cohen. “It is promising to see more
companies and organizations embracing technology as a way to mitigate
accidents, especially considering that 90% of car accidents are caused
by human error.”
“Our decision to participate in this proof-of-concept pilot project is a
reflection of our commitment to the safety of the drivers we insure,”
states Sy Foguel, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway GUARD
Insurance Companies. “We have begun exploring a number of ways in which
technology can benefit our customers.”
About Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies
Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies, originally founded in 1983
as the GUARD Insurance Group, became part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in
2012. Through AmGUARD, EastGUARD, NorGUARD, and WestGUARD Insurance
Companies, the GUARD group issued over 250,000 policies to businesses
across the United States in 2017.
Headquartered in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD
Insurance Companies maintains a total of eight offices throughout the
country.
http://www.guard.com/
About SDS
Safe Drive Systems was established in 2008 with a simple mission – to
stop fatal collisions and save lives. The company is a leading developer
and distributor of affordable aftermarket collision avoidance systems.
Our technology is specifically designed to prevent or greatly reduce the
severity of frontal collisions, which cause 90% of vehicle fatalities
according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
Headquartered in New York, the company, along with its Israeli
subsidiary company AWACS, has deployed over 100,000 systems worldwide.
www.safedrivesystems.com
