Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices : Awards Franchise in the Province of Québec

05/08/2020 | 12:02am EDT

#GoodToKnow

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the largest, global, real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 agents and nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and the Middle East today announced the addition of the independently owned and operated Les Entreprises Sacha Brosseau Inc. to the network. The franchise will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Québec.

This new firm is led by Sacha Brosseau, the former Chief Brokerage Officer for Sotheby's International Realty Canada. Sacha was inspired to go into real estate by his father. He started in the real estate industry in 2005 working in partnership with his mother, a 30 plus year real estate veteran. Fourteen years later, as he imagined what step to take next and hearing how highly his colleagues spoke of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, his father again provided inspiration. His father who has an “affinity for investment” had been closely following Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. and hearing great things about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Brosseau reached out to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices to see if the network would be a fit for his vision and met soon after with Michael Jalbert, Executive Vice President of Global Business Development for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. As they toured the city of Montreal and discussed plans and goals, they found themselves aligned in vision and core values. Brosseau described the application process as thorough, “we each conducted our own due diligence.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices saw the value that Brosseau had already created in the province of Québec, while Brosseau knew his aspirations would be strongly complemented by such a trusted brand. As a result of their meeting of the minds, Brosseau is set to launch Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Québec on June 1st 2020 — an office in Montreal with a vision for the network across the province.

In addition to the new physical presence, Sacha is building a team from his vision. “I want to be the firm that brokers aspire to join,” said Brosseau, “I won’t bring on brokers who are starting their careers, and I also won’t hire brokers who don’t play well with others. I am assembling a team of well-respected realtors who know the value of collaboration and will provide the highest level of professionalism and ethical standards to all of their clients”.

Brosseau’s vision benefits from the strength of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. He recognizes that the best people want to work for the best network.

“You can always have a great brand,” Brosseau added. “You can always have a great broker. But success in residential real estate is when you’re able to combine the two. The greatest brand cannot flourish to what its possibilities are without the best brokers being part of it. At the same time, the greatest brokers can’t flourish unless they are part of a great brand which gives them the tools they need to reach the next level in their careers.”

The brand strength goes beyond the bottom line for Brosseau. Throughout his negotiations with the network, he could see that they cared about his philosophy and success. “I do not feel like I’m part of a large corporate structure that is concerned solely with the numbers. Whatever is good for them, they want to make sure it is good for me as well.”

The addition of the Montreal location furthers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ global reach, who over the past three years has added franchisees in London (Kay & Co.); Dubai (Gulf Properties); Madrid and Barcelona (LARVIA); Lisbon (Portugal Property); Milan (MAGGI Properties); and Berlin and Frankfurt (Rubina Real Estate). Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Québec joins Toronto Living Realty to become the second network member in Canada.

When asked about Québec’s real estate future, Brosseau gave a positive but realistic assessment, “I feel very strongly about Québec. The Province of Québec has always been stable. The reality is that we always maintain a good stability. In this province, real estate is the best investment you can make for your future.”

“We are excited to work with Sacha Brosseau to bring his vision of a brokerage to the province of Québec,” said Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Sacha’s singular vision along with the reputation of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices creates a major player in the real estate market in Québec. We cannot wait to see where Sacha takes his brokerage.”

The company also gains access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ ‘FOREVER Cloud’ technology suite powered by Salesforce including lead generation, marketing support, social media content, video production/distribution support and more. In addition, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices provides global listing syndication, professional training and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world’s fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, and more than $119 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.


© Business Wire 2020
