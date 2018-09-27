Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices : Crest Real Estate Extends its Reach into La Cañada Flintridge

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Crest Real Estate, a transaction and
service leader in Burbank, La Crescenta and Sunland, yesterday opened
the doors to a new office in La Cañada Flintridge.
The office, located at 1115 Foothill Blvd., gives the brokerage a
foothold on the strategically important La Cañada Flintridge market and
gateway to one of the area’s most distinctive and affluent communities.
It features an array of modern amenities including open-concept
collaboration space, soft seating, coffee bar, a large monitor for
virtual home tours and ample supporting technology.
“We see wonderful opportunity in La Cañada Flintridge and we’re excited
to establish an office there,” said Brokerage Owner Ray Mirzakhanian.
“We believe our Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand will be warmly
embraced in the market as residents understand its appeal and marketing
potential.”
Brokerage Manager Carey Harvey said residents should expect a high level
of service from the office’s agents. “Crest Real Estate already conducts
business in La Cañada Flintridge, and our agents are highly familiar
with the community and its nuances,” she explained. “Our team will hit
the ground running with the same quality service for which our brokerage
has always been known.”
Carey added that the office will be a place of collaboration for agents
and their clients. “Today’s real estate agents can make calls or hop
online anywhere, yet they still need physical space to meet clients and
collaborate,” she explained. “Our La Cañada Flintridge office give us
that space and encourages interaction. It’s a terrific place to conduct
business.”
One of Crest Real Estate’s strategic objectives is to raise its average
selling price across the communities it serves. The La Cañada Flintridge
office will help the brokerage with this goal, said Angelica Leon, Crest
Real Estate’s attorney/broker associate. “The market is one of Southern
California’s finest with a wide range of estates, custom homes,
equestrian properties and other upscale residences,” she said. “Clearly,
our service to the market is strategically important to our company. I
can’t think of a better fit for the La Cañada Flintridge community than
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Crest Real Estate.”
Crest Real Estate’s La Cañada Flintridge office is the next in a series
of growth steps, said Mirzakhanian. The brokerage is considering office
locations in Pasadena, among other neighboring communities.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Crest Real Estate
Crest Real Estate is a full-service brokerage operating offices in
Burbank, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta and Sunland. Visit www.bhhscrest.com
for details.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate
brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The
network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned
Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive
mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The brand was
recently recognized as “Real Estate Agency Brand of Year” and “Most
Trusted Real Estate Brand” in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study.
Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.
