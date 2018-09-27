Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices : Crest Real Estate Extends its Reach into La Cañada Flintridge

#GoodToKnow

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Crest Real Estate, a transaction and service leader in Burbank, La Crescenta and Sunland, yesterday opened the doors to a new office in La Cañada Flintridge.

The office, located at 1115 Foothill Blvd., gives the brokerage a foothold on the strategically important La Cañada Flintridge market and gateway to one of the area’s most distinctive and affluent communities. It features an array of modern amenities including open-concept collaboration space, soft seating, coffee bar, a large monitor for virtual home tours and ample supporting technology.

“We see wonderful opportunity in La Cañada Flintridge and we’re excited to establish an office there,” said Brokerage Owner Ray Mirzakhanian. “We believe our Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand will be warmly embraced in the market as residents understand its appeal and marketing potential.”

Brokerage Manager Carey Harvey said residents should expect a high level of service from the office’s agents. “Crest Real Estate already conducts business in La Cañada Flintridge, and our agents are highly familiar with the community and its nuances,” she explained. “Our team will hit the ground running with the same quality service for which our brokerage has always been known.”

Carey added that the office will be a place of collaboration for agents and their clients. “Today’s real estate agents can make calls or hop online anywhere, yet they still need physical space to meet clients and collaborate,” she explained. “Our La Cañada Flintridge office give us that space and encourages interaction. It’s a terrific place to conduct business.”

One of Crest Real Estate’s strategic objectives is to raise its average selling price across the communities it serves. The La Cañada Flintridge office will help the brokerage with this goal, said Angelica Leon, Crest Real Estate’s attorney/broker associate. “The market is one of Southern California’s finest with a wide range of estates, custom homes, equestrian properties and other upscale residences,” she said. “Clearly, our service to the market is strategically important to our company. I can’t think of a better fit for the La Cañada Flintridge community than Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Crest Real Estate.”

Crest Real Estate’s La Cañada Flintridge office is the next in a series of growth steps, said Mirzakhanian. The brokerage is considering office locations in Pasadena, among other neighboring communities.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Crest Real Estate

Crest Real Estate is a full-service brokerage operating offices in Burbank, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta and Sunland. Visit www.bhhscrest.com for details.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The brand was recently recognized as “Real Estate Agency Brand of Year” and “Most Trusted Real Estate Brand” in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

