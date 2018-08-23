Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Names Real Estate Express as a Preferred Supplier for Real Estate Pre-Licensing Education

Real
Estate Express, the national leader in online pre-licensing real
estate education, today announced the company is now a preferred
supplier for Berkshire
Hathaway HomeServices. Through this agreement, Berkshire Hathaway
HomeServices franchisees can provide online pre-licensing education to
aspiring real estate professionals using Real Estate Express’ robust
online learning program.
“At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, we are a focused on helping our
network members reach their goals and achieve sustainable business
growth,” said Gino Blefari, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
HomeServices. “Our preferred supplier relationship with Real Estate
Express provides newly recruited network sales professionals with high
quality online courses that will help them prepare to pass their real
estate licensing exam with ease.”
Real Estate Express has provided more than 350,000 aspiring real estate
agents and brokers with the education they need to launch and advance
their career. By combining the interactivity of the classroom with the
flexibility of online, Real Estate Express provides the ultimate
learning experience that gives students confidence to learn the material
and pass their licensing exam on the first try.
“We are excited to help Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network members
build the next generation of real estate professionals,” said Yazir
Phelps, CMO of Colibri Group, the parent company of Real Estate Express.
“Our industry-leading pass rates prove that we know what it takes to
help prospective real estate agents and brokers get licensed and we’re
confident this relationship will bring value to Berkshire Hathaway
HomeServices network members.”
As part of this preferred supplier agreement, Berkshire Hathaway
HomeServices network members will enjoy exclusive benefits including
preferred pricing and access to dedicated education specialists. Network
members can also take advantage of Real Estate Express’ Live Q&A with
industry experts, SmartBites learning methodology, Pass or Don’t Pay
Guarantee, and more. To learn more, visit www.realestateexpress.com/bhhs.
ABOUT REAL ESTATE EXPRESS
Real Estate Express is the national leader in online pre-licensing
education, providing the ultimate learning experience that combines the
interactivity of the classroom with the flexibility of online. With
industry-leading pass rates, its user-friendly learning platform and
enhanced service offerings, the company prepares aspiring real estate
professionals to get licensed and kick start their career. Real Estate
Express is part of Colibri Group, an online education company that
provides learning solutions to licensed professionals who strive to be
among the best in their fields. For more information, visit realestateexpress.com.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate
brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The
network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned
Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive
mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The brand was
recently recognized as “Real Estate Agency Brand of Year” and “Most
Trusted Real Estate Brand” in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study; and
for “Highest Overall Satisfaction for Repeat Home Sellers Among National
Full Service Real Estate Firms” in J.D. Power’s 2017 Home Buyer/Seller
Satisfaction Study. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005642/en/