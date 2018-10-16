Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices : Perrie Mundy Realty Group and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices : California Realty Open Beaumont Office

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Perrie Mundy Realty Group, an Inland
Empire service and production leader with offices in Redlands, Moreno
Valley and Riverside, today will commemorate a new office in Beaumont.
The brokerage will operate there as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
California Realty as it does in Riverside and Moreno Valley. It remains
Perrie Mundy Realty Group in Redlands, brokerage headquarters.
“We are excited and proud to serve Beaumont and surrounding communities
from our new location,” said President/Broker Dave Corey. “The office
extends our brokerage’s reach in the region and positions us in one of
Southern California’s hottest real estate markets. Beaumont offers
terrific value and selection to many homebuyers in the region and our
team is now here and ready to help.”
Beaumont enjoys a wealth of new-home building and a balanced inventory
of existing homes. The area continues drawing new residents with
attractive home prices, good schools and growing infrastructure and
amenities. The Beaumont office will promote the homes of select builders
and will offer upgrade packages only available through the brokerage,
Corey said.
Janice Greene, a top-performing sales professional at Perrie Mundy
Realty Group/California Realty, will manage the office and has joined
the brokerage family’s leadership team. Greene brings a wealth of real
estate experience and market expertise to her new position, said Perrie
Mundy, the company’s CEO and broker. “Janice is an ideal choice to lead
our Beaumont team.”
The office is located at 1484 W. Second St., Ste. A, in Beaumont, and
enjoys high visibility near busy Interstate 10 and North Highland
Springs Road. It showcases a fresh, “real estate store” layout with
bright, inviting work spaces that encourage collaboration throughout the
real estate process. “Think Apple store,” Greene said, describing the
office. “There are no cubicles or restrictive walls. The space is open,
comfortably appointed and loaded with technology for our agents and
clients to use.”
Wall-mounted computer tablets are readily available for consumers
enabling quick and convenient searches of available homes, while
big-screen monitors enhance the experience of virtual-home tours.
High-top tables are positioned throughout the office, and a refreshment
bar awaits guests.
Greene invites residents to visit the office and discuss real estate.
The brokerage will host an open house celebration later this fall.
“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Perrie Mundy Realty Group/California
Realty is a dynamic brokerage with an exciting growth path,” said Gino
Blefari, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We
congratulate the team on its new Beaumont location and look forward to
its continued success in the years ahead.”
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Perrie Mundy Realty Group and
California Realty
Full-service Perrie Mundy Realty Group and California Realty serve the
Inland Empire from offices in Riverside, Redlands, Moreno Valley and
Beaumont. Visit www.redlandsrealestate.com.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate
brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The
network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned
Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive
mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The brand was
recently recognized as “Real Estate Agency Brand of Year” and “Most
Trusted Real Estate Brand” in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study.
Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005789/en/