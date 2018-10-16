Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices : Perrie Mundy Realty Group and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices : California Realty Open Beaumont Office

#GoodToKnow

Strategic expansion targets a Beaumont market percolating with new-home construction, favorable home-pricing and an influx of new residents; brokerage launches recruiting campaign to support company growth

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Perrie Mundy Realty Group, an Inland Empire service and production leader with offices in Redlands, Moreno Valley and Riverside, today will commemorate a new office in Beaumont. The brokerage will operate there as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty as it does in Riverside and Moreno Valley. It remains Perrie Mundy Realty Group in Redlands, brokerage headquarters.

“We are excited and proud to serve Beaumont and surrounding communities from our new location,” said President/Broker Dave Corey. “The office extends our brokerage’s reach in the region and positions us in one of Southern California’s hottest real estate markets. Beaumont offers terrific value and selection to many homebuyers in the region and our team is now here and ready to help.”

Beaumont enjoys a wealth of new-home building and a balanced inventory of existing homes. The area continues drawing new residents with attractive home prices, good schools and growing infrastructure and amenities. The Beaumont office will promote the homes of select builders and will offer upgrade packages only available through the brokerage, Corey said.

Janice Greene, a top-performing sales professional at Perrie Mundy Realty Group/California Realty, will manage the office and has joined the brokerage family’s leadership team. Greene brings a wealth of real estate experience and market expertise to her new position, said Perrie Mundy, the company’s CEO and broker. “Janice is an ideal choice to lead our Beaumont team.”

The office is located at 1484 W. Second St., Ste. A, in Beaumont, and enjoys high visibility near busy Interstate 10 and North Highland Springs Road. It showcases a fresh, “real estate store” layout with bright, inviting work spaces that encourage collaboration throughout the real estate process. “Think Apple store,” Greene said, describing the office. “There are no cubicles or restrictive walls. The space is open, comfortably appointed and loaded with technology for our agents and clients to use.”

Wall-mounted computer tablets are readily available for consumers enabling quick and convenient searches of available homes, while big-screen monitors enhance the experience of virtual-home tours.

High-top tables are positioned throughout the office, and a refreshment bar awaits guests.

Greene invites residents to visit the office and discuss real estate. The brokerage will host an open house celebration later this fall.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Perrie Mundy Realty Group/California Realty is a dynamic brokerage with an exciting growth path,” said Gino Blefari, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We congratulate the team on its new Beaumont location and look forward to its continued success in the years ahead.”

