Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices : Silverhawk Realty Adds Office at Sun Valley

11/21/2019 | 03:24pm EST

#GoodToKnow #FOREVERBrand #ConsumerStrong

The group, operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sun Valley Properties, is led by ‘dream team’ of local real estate operators.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced that its Boise Valley-based franchisee Silverhawk Realty has entered the exclusive Sun Valley market.

The new office is led by longtime Sun Valley real estate leaders John Sofro and Pam Rheinschild, who serve as broker/owners. The two have more than 50 years of combined experience serving Sun Valley real estate consumers and its builder and commercial real estate markets.

“I am thrilled to enter the Sun Valley market with what I consider a ‘dream team’ of Sun Valley real estate operators,” said Silverhawk Realty Broker/Owner Tracy Kasper, who herself has more than 25 years of Idaho real estate experience. “John and Pam are authorities on Sun Valley real estate, and they have assembled a highly skilled agent team. The group is certainly an appealing option for all consumers looking to buy and sell property in the region.”

Sofro said the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand is ideally suited for Sun Valley, a favorite destination of global ski and outdoor enthusiasts. “We believe the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand will stand apart from others in the market,” Sofro explained. “The brand is built on the core values of its namesake – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. – and will appeal to real estate consumers from around the world.”

Added Rheinschild: “Our group has been involved in every level of the Sun Valley-area real estate market for many years, and we believe that our clients will greatly benefit from the value of this brand, and from our commitment to service,” she said.

As part of their brand membership, Sun Valley Properties agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with Salesforce to deliver world-class technology support to its network members far into the future.

The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate consumers.

“Our listings and service will be seen by qualified and motivated real estate consumers around the world,” said Sofro. “We excited for the service and resources we’re able to provide as a member of the Silverhawk Realty family and the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.”

Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, applauded the new Sun Valley Properties operation. “I can’t think of a better combination of professionals to represent the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand in Sun Valley,” he said. “As a part of Silverhawk Realty – one of Idaho’s finest brokerages – Sun Valley Properties will flourish in the marketplace.”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sun Valley Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sun Valley Properties is part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Silverhawk Realty family. The group operates at 411 5th St. East, Ketchum, Idaho; (208) 726-3411. Visit www.bhhssunvalley.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage franchise network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, now counts more than 50,000 agents and nearly 1,500 offices across America, Western Europe and Dubai. Visit www.bhhs.com.


© Business Wire 2019
