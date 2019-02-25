Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Berkshire Hathaway Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December: Earnings Summary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 03:19am EST
FILE PHOTO: Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, tours the exhibit hall at the company's annual meeting in Omaha

Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share. The mean expectation of 4 analysts for the quarter that ended in December was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share. The mean expectation of 4 analysts for the quarter that ended in December was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

Revenue fell 52.1 percent to $28.21 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $33.69 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $10.31.

The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 20.2 percent in the last three months.

In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates and there have been no positive earnings revisions. 

Berkshire Hathaway Inc shares had fallen by 1.1 percent this quarter.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company reported a quarterly loss of $25.39 billion.

Wall Street's mean 12-month price target for Berkshire Hathaway Inc is $244.67.

The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell."

This summary was machine generated February 25 at 08:15 a.m. GMT.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:42aB20 COALITION : GBC calls for international regulatory coherence in digital trade rules
PU
03:41aYuan hits seven-month high, Aussie gains after Trump delays tariffs
RE
03:35aSteinmetz's BSGR to walk away from Guinea's Simandou -statement
RE
03:32aYuan hits seven-month high, Aussie gains after Trump delays tariffs
RE
03:32aFed Embarks on a Rethink of Inflation Target
DJ
03:31aGoldman Sachs says near-term oil view modestly bullish on tightening market
RE
03:20aBank of Ireland margins fall on UK market competition
RE
03:19aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED IN DECEMBER : Earnings Summary
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : First Tesla Model 3 shipment arrives in Shanghai ahead of schedule
2COVESTRO : Covestro says 2019 EBITDA could halve as competition heats up
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company..
4PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE : Oral-B's NEW AI-Brush Knows More About Brushing-Styles Than Anyo..
5ERICSSON AB : INVESTMENT CLIMATE, NOT SECURITY, POSES MAIN RISK OF 5G DELAY IN EUROPE: Ericsson

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.