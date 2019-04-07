Log in
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance : Company Adds Transactional Liability Insurance in Asia and the Middle East, Steven Harwood as Lead in the Region

04/07/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSI) announced today that it has begun offering Transactional Liability Insurance through its Asia and Middle East (AME) regions and appointed Steven Harwood as the Head of Transactional Liability in AME.

“Properly navigating the risks of corporate transactions is critical to growing companies and industry leaders alike,” said Marc Breuil, Head of AME, BHSI. “This expansion enhances our ability to provide transactional liability underwriting expertise and know-how through our regional hubs of Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai.”

“Steve Harwood has extensive experience helping companies respond swiftly and strategically to the risks of mergers, acquisitions and other transactions, and we are delighted that he has joined BHSI.”

BHSI will focus primarily on providing Representations and Warranties Insurance as well as Tax Liability Insurance across AME. The company already provides Transactional Liability coverage from offices in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

Steven comes to BHSI from Pembroke Managing Agency Underwriting at Lloyd’s Japan, where he was Senior Underwriter & Solicitor, M&A Insurance. Before that, he was Senior Associate at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, and Divisional Director (London and Tokyo) at Willis Faber & Dumas Ltd, a Lloyd’s Reinsurance Broker. Steven, who served as a Royal Navy Officer, holds a bachelor’s degree from London University and a master’s degree from International Budo University in Japan.

Steven is based in BHSI’s office in Hong Kong and can be reached at +852 3729 1310.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, accident & health, surety, travel, programs, medical stop loss, and homeowners insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. In the Asia Middle East region, it underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, which holds financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor’s. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Auckland, Brisbane, Dubai, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Melbourne, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto. For more information, contact info@bhspecialty.com.


© Business Wire 2019
