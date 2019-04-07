Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance : Company Adds Transactional Liability Insurance in Asia and the Middle East, Steven Harwood as Lead in the Region

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSI) announced today
that it has begun offering Transactional Liability Insurance through its
Asia and Middle East (AME) regions and appointed Steven Harwood as the
Head of Transactional Liability in AME.
“Properly navigating the risks of corporate transactions is critical to
growing companies and industry leaders alike,” said Marc Breuil, Head of
AME, BHSI. “This expansion enhances our ability to provide transactional
liability underwriting expertise and know-how through our regional hubs
of Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai.”
“Steve Harwood has extensive experience helping companies respond
swiftly and strategically to the risks of mergers, acquisitions and
other transactions, and we are delighted that he has joined BHSI.”
BHSI will focus primarily on providing Representations and Warranties
Insurance as well as Tax Liability Insurance across AME. The company
already provides Transactional Liability coverage from offices in the
U.S., Canada and the U.K.
Steven comes to BHSI from Pembroke Managing Agency Underwriting at
Lloyd’s Japan, where he was Senior Underwriter & Solicitor, M&A
Insurance. Before that, he was Senior Associate at Herbert Smith
Freehills LLP, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, and Divisional
Director (London and Tokyo) at Willis Faber & Dumas Ltd, a Lloyd’s
Reinsurance Broker. Steven, who served as a Royal Navy Officer, holds a
bachelor’s degree from London University and a master’s degree from
International Budo University in Japan.
Steven is based in BHSI’s office in Hong Kong and can be reached at +852
3729 1310.
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (www.bhspecialty.com)
provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional
liability, executive and professional lines, accident & health, surety,
travel, programs, medical stop loss, and homeowners insurance. The
actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. In
the Asia Middle East region, it underwrites on the paper of Berkshire
Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, which holds financial strength
ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor’s. Based in
Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta,
Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York,
San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Auckland, Brisbane,
Dubai, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau,
Melbourne, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto. For more information, contact info@bhspecialty.com.
