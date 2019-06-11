Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance : Establishes Adelaide Office, Appoints Monica Holland Underwriting Manager, South Australia

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it
has expanded its presence in Australia to South Australia, opening a new
office in Adelaide and naming Monica Holland as Underwriting Manager.
“We are pleased to expand our team and geographic reach with our new
Adelaide office, which will provide our suite of specialty products to
customers and brokers. Monica has extensive experience in the South
Australia insurance industry, and we are pleased to have her
representing BHSI. Monica’s local expertise will allow us to partner
more effectively with our brokers and customers in South Australia.”
said Mark Lingafelter, President, Australasia, BHSI.
As Underwriting Manager for South Australia, Monica will work closely
with BHSI’s team in Melbourne to deliver the company’s full range of
product offerings. This includes property, liability, executive &
professional lines, marine, accident & health and healthcare insurance
solutions. She will also serve as Casualty Manager for South Australia.
Monica brings nearly 25 years of diverse industry experience to BHSI.
She has most recently served as State Manager and Distribution Manager
for a global insurer. Monica holds a University Certificate of
Management, Business Management, from Deakin University and is a Senior
Associate, Insurance, at ANZIIF.
BHSI’s new Adelaide office is located at Level 4, 30 Flinders Street,
Adelaide, South Australia, 5000
Monica can be reached at +613 9010 6405 or via email at monica.holland@bhspecialty.com.
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (incorporated in
Nebraska, USA) ABN 84 600 643 034, AFS License No. 466713 (www.bhspecialty.com)
provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional
liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs,
accident and health, medical stop loss, marine, and homeowners
insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines
may vary. Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company holds financial
strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor’s.
Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices
in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles,
New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide,
Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur,
London, Macau, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and
Toronto.
