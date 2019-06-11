Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance : Establishes Adelaide Office, Appoints Monica Holland Underwriting Manager, South Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has expanded its presence in Australia to South Australia, opening a new office in Adelaide and naming Monica Holland as Underwriting Manager.

“We are pleased to expand our team and geographic reach with our new Adelaide office, which will provide our suite of specialty products to customers and brokers. Monica has extensive experience in the South Australia insurance industry, and we are pleased to have her representing BHSI. Monica’s local expertise will allow us to partner more effectively with our brokers and customers in South Australia.” said Mark Lingafelter, President, Australasia, BHSI.

As Underwriting Manager for South Australia, Monica will work closely with BHSI’s team in Melbourne to deliver the company’s full range of product offerings. This includes property, liability, executive & professional lines, marine, accident & health and healthcare insurance solutions. She will also serve as Casualty Manager for South Australia.

Monica brings nearly 25 years of diverse industry experience to BHSI. She has most recently served as State Manager and Distribution Manager for a global insurer. Monica holds a University Certificate of Management, Business Management, from Deakin University and is a Senior Associate, Insurance, at ANZIIF.

BHSI’s new Adelaide office is located at Level 4, 30 Flinders Street, Adelaide, South Australia, 5000

Monica can be reached at +613 9010 6405 or via email at monica.holland@bhspecialty.com.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (incorporated in Nebraska, USA) ABN 84 600 643 034, AFS License No. 466713 (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, marine, and homeowners insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company holds financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor’s. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:07pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SHUTTERFLY, INC. (NASDAQ : SFLY) on Behalf of Shutterfly Shareholders and Encourages Shutterfly Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:04pNETFLIX : Announces new partnerships with canada's leading indigenous screen organizations, supporting the next generation of indigenous creators
PU
09:04pUNILEVER : launches online store on Jumia
AQ
09:04pMTN : launches Africa's first AI service for Mobile Money
AQ
09:04pNISSAN MOTOR : to create jobs in the automotive sector
AQ
09:04pFORD MOTOR : Ranger Raptor - birth of a new breed
AQ
09:04pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : opens second Four Points hotel in Tanzania
AQ
09:02pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo's 2019 Ramadan charity drive reaches out to communities
AQ
09:02pTESLA : is serious about a possible record quarter, not so serious about a submarine car
RE
09:01pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TABLEAU SOFTWARE, INC. (NYSE : DATA) on Behalf of Tableau Shareholders and Encourages Tableau Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place - UAE energy minister
2TESLA : TESLA : is serious about a possible record quarter, not so serious about a submarine car
3DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : DASSAULT SYSTEMES : France's Dassault nears deal to buy healthcare software maker Medidata..
4CONDUENT : Investor Presentation - June 2019
5GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP : Great Elm Capital Corp. Prices Public Offering of $40.0 Million of 6.50% Notes Due 20..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About