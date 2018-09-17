Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance : Expands in Europe, Opens New Office in Munich

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI), in coordination with its
affiliate, today announced that it has opened a new office in Munich,
Germany, marking the latest advance in BHSI’s steady, strategic
expansion of its global footprint and capabilities for customers and
brokers worldwide.
“Our new presence in southeastern Germany enhances our ability to bring
our full line of specialty insurance products, our financial strength,
and our focus on service excellence to the German and European
marketplace,” said Chris Colahan, President, BHSI in Europe and the UK.
“We are excited to be in Munich, continuing to build our global team of
individuals with stellar capabilities and character.”
The new office in Munich, along with the BHSI office in Dusseldorf, will
underwrite property, casualty, medical malpractice, marine and executive
& professional lines for a broad range of business segments in Germany.
BHSI also announced that it intends to build substantial local
underwriting and claims capabilities in the new office and has filled
its first two posts in Munich with Lars Messutat, Senior Underwriter,
Property, and Florian Biebrach, Senior Underwriter, Financial Lines,
both of whom relocated from BHSI in Dusseldorf.
BHSI’s Munich office is located at:
Center Laim
Landsberger
Str. 302
80687 Munich, Germany
To learn more, contact Lars at Lars.Messutat@bhspecialty.com
or Florian at Florian.Biebrach@bhspecialty.com
In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance operates as part of
Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (“BHIIL”), an
incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration
Number 3230337 and Registered Office of 4th Floor, 8 Fenchurch Place,
London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHIIL is an affiliate of Berkshire
Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (“BHSIC”) (www.bhspecialty.com),
which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare
professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety,
travel, programs, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance. BHSIC and
BHIIL are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of
insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from
AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston,
BHSIC has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis,
Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle,
Stevens Point, Auckland, Brisbane, Dubai, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Hong Kong,
Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Melbourne, Munich, Perth, Singapore, Sydney
and Toronto.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005173/en/