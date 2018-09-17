Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance : Expands in Europe, Opens New Office in Munich

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI), in coordination with its affiliate, today announced that it has opened a new office in Munich, Germany, marking the latest advance in BHSI’s steady, strategic expansion of its global footprint and capabilities for customers and brokers worldwide.

“Our new presence in southeastern Germany enhances our ability to bring our full line of specialty insurance products, our financial strength, and our focus on service excellence to the German and European marketplace,” said Chris Colahan, President, BHSI in Europe and the UK. “We are excited to be in Munich, continuing to build our global team of individuals with stellar capabilities and character.”

The new office in Munich, along with the BHSI office in Dusseldorf, will underwrite property, casualty, medical malpractice, marine and executive & professional lines for a broad range of business segments in Germany.

BHSI also announced that it intends to build substantial local underwriting and claims capabilities in the new office and has filled its first two posts in Munich with Lars Messutat, Senior Underwriter, Property, and Florian Biebrach, Senior Underwriter, Financial Lines, both of whom relocated from BHSI in Dusseldorf.

BHSI’s Munich office is located at:

Center Laim

Landsberger Str. 302

80687 Munich, Germany

To learn more, contact Lars at Lars.Messutat@bhspecialty.com or Florian at Florian.Biebrach@bhspecialty.com

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance operates as part of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (“BHIIL”), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office of 4th Floor, 8 Fenchurch Place, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHIIL is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (“BHSIC”) (www.bhspecialty.com), which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance. BHSIC and BHIIL are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSIC has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Auckland, Brisbane, Dubai, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Melbourne, Munich, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

