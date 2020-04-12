Log in
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Introduces Management Liability & Association Liability Policies in New Zealand

04/12/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSI) has expanded its Executive & Professional Lines offerings in New Zealand with the introduction of Management Liability and Association Liability Insurance policies.

“BHSI’s new Management Liability and Association Liability policies reflect our commitment to providing broad coverage in simple, concise wordings to address the multifaceted management liability risks of today’s world,” said Cameron McLisky, Head of Executive and Professional Lines, Australasia. “They also allow us to provide private company and non-profit organisations with sound solutions backed by BHSI’s financial strength and commitment to claims handling excellence.”

BHSI’s Management Liability policy is designed to address the wide range of claims private companies can face. Brokers and Insureds can customise coverage to include Directors & Officers Liability, General Liability, Statutory Liability, Employers Liability, Employment Practices Liability and/or Fidelity Insurance.

The Association Liability policy offers non-profit organisations similar flexibility and coverage tailored to their needs, with the addition of Professional Indemnity protection.

To learn more, contact Andriu Sucu at +64 9 301 3933 or via email at andriu.sucu@bhspecialty.com.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (incorporated in Nebraska, USA) NZ company No. 5737531, FSP 445946 (www.bhspecialty.com) provides commercial property, casualty, executive and professional lines, travel, programs, accident and health, and marine insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. In New Zealand it underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, which holds financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor’s. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.


© Business Wire 2020
