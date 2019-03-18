Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance : Introduces Professional First Asset Management Liability Insurance in the UK and Ireland

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has launched Professional
First Asset Management Liability Insurance, which provides broad,
clearly worded professional liability, directors & officers liability,
and crime coverage tailored for investment managers and funds in the UK
and Ireland.
“Highly volatile investment and economic markets, coupled with increased
regulatory oversight and operational exposures, have made investment
managers increasingly vulnerable to claims,” said Tom Dilley, Head of
Financial Institutions, BHSI in the UK. “Our Professional First Asset
Management Liability policy provides investment managers and funds in
the UK and Ireland with comprehensive, customizable protection, backed
by marketing-leading financial strength and claims handling expertise.”
The new policy encompasses a variety of professional services and can be
tailored to suit different investment structures and investment classes.
It provides security for directors and officers for claims arising from
wrongful acts in the management of the company or fund, and a dedicated
tower of limits for Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive
(AIFMD) related losses. The policy also provides additional limits for
non-executive directors, unlimited lifetime cover for retired directors
and officers, and comprehensive crime coverage.
BHSI’s Professional First suite of professional liability products is
designed to provide clear, current and customizable coverage for the
risks of financial and commercial firms. BHSI will be expanding the
suite with additional products in the UK and Ireland in 2019.
For more information on BHSI’s Financial Institutions products in the
UK and Ireland, contact Tom Dilley at Thomas.dilley@bhspecialty.com or
+44 203 429 4921 or Caoimhe Gormley at Caoimhe.gormley@bhspecialty.com
or +353 1 246 7231.
In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance operates as part of
Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an
incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration
Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor,
London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHIIL is an affiliate of Berkshire
Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC) (www.bhspecialty.com),
which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare
professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety,
travel, programs, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance. BHSIC and
BHIIL are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of
insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from
AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSIC has
offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los
Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point,
Auckland, Brisbane, Dubai, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur,
London, Macau, Melbourne, Munich, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.
