Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance : Introduces Professional First Asset Management Liability Insurance in the UK and Ireland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has launched Professional First Asset Management Liability Insurance, which provides broad, clearly worded professional liability, directors & officers liability, and crime coverage tailored for investment managers and funds in the UK and Ireland.

“Highly volatile investment and economic markets, coupled with increased regulatory oversight and operational exposures, have made investment managers increasingly vulnerable to claims,” said Tom Dilley, Head of Financial Institutions, BHSI in the UK. “Our Professional First Asset Management Liability policy provides investment managers and funds in the UK and Ireland with comprehensive, customizable protection, backed by marketing-leading financial strength and claims handling expertise.”

The new policy encompasses a variety of professional services and can be tailored to suit different investment structures and investment classes. It provides security for directors and officers for claims arising from wrongful acts in the management of the company or fund, and a dedicated tower of limits for Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) related losses. The policy also provides additional limits for non-executive directors, unlimited lifetime cover for retired directors and officers, and comprehensive crime coverage.

BHSI’s Professional First suite of professional liability products is designed to provide clear, current and customizable coverage for the risks of financial and commercial firms. BHSI will be expanding the suite with additional products in the UK and Ireland in 2019.

For more information on BHSI’s Financial Institutions products in the UK and Ireland, contact Tom Dilley at Thomas.dilley@bhspecialty.com or +44 203 429 4921 or Caoimhe Gormley at Caoimhe.gormley@bhspecialty.com or +353 1 246 7231.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance operates as part of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHIIL is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC) (www.bhspecialty.com), which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance. BHSIC and BHIIL are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSIC has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Auckland, Brisbane, Dubai, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Melbourne, Munich, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:24aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : to buy Worldpay for about $35B as financial transactions increasingly move online
AQ
06:24aNII HOLDINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:23aLUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:22aKOYA LEADERSHIP PARTNERS : ' Board Diversity Practice Underscores Need with Release of its Board Diversity Report
BU
06:22aDUKE ENERGY : North Carolina's solar power output grew 36 percent in 2018
AQ
06:20aRH PETROGAS : Disclosure of interest/ changes in interest of substantial shareholder(s)/ unitholder(s) - disclosure of interest/ changes in interest of substantial shareholder(s)/ unitholder(s)
PU
06:20aTRIBAL : Confirmation of CEO Appointment
PU
06:20aFIRST TRACTOR : DATE OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS (in PDF)
PU
06:20aLEJU : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
PU
06:20aEEX AUCTION NEWS : EU Auction
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Parent Avoids Industry's Deals Arena
3ADECCO GROUP : THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF EUR 150 MILLION
4ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : MARKS & SPENCER : Brexit crisis tipped for British asparagus as EU seasonal workers st..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.