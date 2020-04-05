Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance : Introduces Professional First Technology Liability Insurance in Australia and New Zealand

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has launched Professional First Technology Liability Insurance policies in Australia and New Zealand. Both policies clearly articulate broad, customisable professional liability protection for the full scope of services provided by technology and tech-related firms.

“BHSI is committed to simplicity and that is evident in these easy-to-navigate policy forms which are readily tailored to the individual needs and exposures of technology firms and backed by BHSI’s financial strength,” said Cameron McLisky, Head of Executive & Professional Lines for Australasia at BHSI. “We take a partnership approach to this market, with our brokers and customers collaborating with our decision makers, from underwriting, to claims service.

With BHSI’s Professional First Technology Liability Insurance, customers choose any or all of three separate towers to secure professional indemnity, cyber and general liability covers. Limits and coverage can be structured to address the individual needs and preferences of a wide variety of tech firms, including those involved in software design and development, systems integration, technology consulting, telecommunications and IT training.

To learn more contact ryan.mcgehan@bhspecialty.com in New Zealand and emma.cronin@bhspecialty.com in Australia.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company holds financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

