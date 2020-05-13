Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance : Launches Defense Base Act Coverage Globally via Dedicated Team in Dubai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 07:02am EDT

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it is providing Defense Base Act (DBA) insurance on a global basis through its DBA-dedicated underwriting and claims team in Dubai.

“We are pleased to bring this mandatory coverage to contractors and companies operating throughout the Middle East and around the globe,” said Neeraj Yadvendu, Head of Third-Party Lines, BHSI Middle East. “Our coverage is supported by BHSI’s experienced Dubai-based DBA specialists who have well-established relationships with key vendors in volatile regions, ensuring exceptional services to customers when and where coverage is most needed.”

DBA insurance provides disability, medical and death benefits to covered employees, whether the injury or death occurs on or off the job in the course of employment. Further to its standard offering, BHSI can provide additional coverage in other key areas, such as Emergency Medical Evacuation and Supplementary Repatriation Expenses, tailoring its approach to meet customer needs.

U.S. federal law mandates DBA insurance for U.S.-government contractors, private employers and contractors working outside the U.S. on American military bases or under a contract with the U.S. government for public works or for national defense. These works include providing defense equipment, life support, materials or services to U.S. allies; or providing welfare services to benefit U.S. Armed Services.

For more information, please contact:

Mohammed Hannoun, Senior Underwriting Manager: mohammed.hannoun@bhspecialty.com or at +971 (04) 381 6108
Neeraj Yadvendu, Head of Third-Party Lines Middle East: Neeraj.Yadvendu@bhspecialty.com or at +971 (04) 381 6106

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (incorporated in Nebraska, USA) provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, and homeowners insurance. The actual and final terms of coverage for all product lines may vary. In the Asia Middle East region, it underwrites on the paper of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, which holds financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor’s. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:13aGRENKE : Sell rating from Kepler Chevreux
MD
07:12aVALEO : HSBC sticks Neutral
MD
07:12aFULCRUM THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:12aGROUPON DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Groupon, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
07:11a1&1 DRILLISCH AG : Kepler Chevreux sticks Neutral
MD
07:11aVODAFONE : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:11aALLIANZ SE : Kepler Chevreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:11aLEONI AG : Kepler Chevreux maintains a Sell rating
MD
07:10aREXNORD : Q4 2020 Presentation
PU
07:10aUNEMPLOYMENT RATES, OECD - UPDATED : May 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: Strong customer business in the first quarter of 2020 - Effects of coronavirus w..
3ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020
4EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Delivers Distribution Per ..
5TUI AG : TUI AG: Half-yearly Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group