Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance : Names Andreas Krause Country Manager for Germany, Opens New Office in Cologne

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI), today announced that it has appointed Andreas Krause as Country Manager for Germany and established a new office in Cologne. BHSI also has an office in Munich, Germany, and underwrites property, casualty, medical malpractice, marine and executive & professional lines for a wide range of customers throughout the country.

“Drawing on his extensive experience in the European insurance industry, Andreas will lead our efforts to grow our team and our customer and broker relationships in Germany, and coordinate with colleagues throughout Europe and around the world to bring BHSI’s formidable underwriting, service and financial strength to the marketplace.” said Chris Colahan, President, BHSI, Europe and the UK. “We are pleased to further establish our geographic presence in Germany and our leadership team in Europe.”

Andreas comes to BHSI with nearly 20 years of industry experience. He was most recently General Manager, Germany, at QBE Europe. Before that he held various roles in both underwriting and distribution at AIG Europe, and was Director of Broking at AON Germany in Hamburg. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Johann-Wolfgang Goethe University, Frankfurt, and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Catholic University Eichstätt.

BHSI’s office in Cologne is located at:

Cäcilienstraße 30
D-50667 Köln
Germany

Andreas can be reached at +49 221 4555 1912 or via email at Andreas.krause@bhspecialty.com

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI), an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant’s Row, Mount Street Upper, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHILL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:28aBEIJINGWEST INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE (in...
PU
05:28aGOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL : Sales announcement
PU
05:28aINTU PROPERTIES : Amazon and Enterprise Nation help online brands get physical at St David's, Cardiff
PU
05:28aSAFECHARGE INTERNATIONAL : Form 8.3 -
PU
05:28aJCDECAUX : promotes eco-friendly mobility with the roll-out of new electric vehicles for the regulation of its self-service bikes
PU
05:28aK+S : increases capacity for magnesium sulphate anhydrous
PU
05:28aGREENE KING : Kick starts the career of 300 young people with the prince's trust
PU
05:28aCRYSTAL AMBER FUND : Dividend Declaration
PR
05:26aARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 01 July to 05 July 2019
BU
05:24aNIO INC : . Provides Second Quarter 2019 Delivery Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
5PEPSICO : PepsiCo Boosts Spending And Sales -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About