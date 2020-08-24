Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance : Names Dr. Carsten Keune as Head of Executive & Professional Lines in Germany

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Dr. Carsten Keune as Head of Executive & Professional Lines in Germany.

“Carsten comes to BHSI with decades of experience in the global insurance industry. Under his leadership, we look forward to expanding our Executive & Professional Lines portfolio and our team, and bringing more customers across Germany BHSI’s broad range of financial lines solutions, backed by our financial strength and excellent service,” said Andreas Krause, Country Manager, Germany, BHSI.

Carsten has more than twenty years of industry experience. He was most recently Head of Global Commercial Lines Underwriting at ERGO. Before that, he was Underwriting Director Europe, Middle East and Africa at XL Catlin in Germany. He holds a law degree from Rheinische Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität in Bonn.

BHSI in Germany offers a wide range of insurance solutions for Financial Lines Business including Commercial D&O and Public Offering of Securities Insurance (POSI), Financial Institutions D&O and Professional Indemnity, and adjacent lines of business to corporate customers in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Carsten is based in BHSI’s office in Cologne and can be reached at Carsten.keune@bhspecialty.com.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI, is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant’s Row, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005139/en/