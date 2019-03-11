Log in
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance : Names Heads of Marine & Property in the UK and Ireland

03/11/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) announced today that it has appointed Pedro Mairos as Head of Marine, and Sean Mannion as Head of Property, for the UK and Ireland.

“With Pedro and Sean leading our teams, we are bringing to market marine and property solutions built with deep local expertise, and grounded in stellar financial strength and claims service,” said Chris Colahan, Head of UK and Europe, BHSI. “Our new line of flexible marine products marks an important advance in providing broad, multi-line solutions for customers and brokers in the UK and Ireland.”

Pedro comes to BHSI with nearly two decades working in marine insurance around the globe. He was most recently UK Deputy Chief Underwriting Officer and Head of Marine Cargo Underwriting, UK Branch, at AXA Corporate Solutions. He also held marine insurance roles at Axa in Paris, Hong Kong and Dubai.

Sean takes the reins as Head of Property, UK and Ireland, with more than 35 years of industry experience. He was most recently Head of Property & Energy Lines, Commercial Insurance UK, at Zurich. Prior to that he was Senior Vice President and Global Property Executive at AIG UK. Sean is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Pedro and Sean are based in BHSI’s office in London. For more information, contact Pedro.mairos@bhspecialty.com or +44 203 429 4935 or Sean.mannion@bhspecialty.com or +44 203 429 4943.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance operates as part of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHIIL is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC) (www.bhspecialty.com), which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance. BHSIC and BHIIL are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSIC has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Auckland, Brisbane, Dubai, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Melbourne, Munich, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.


© Business Wire 2019
