Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection : Launches New Cruise Product

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 12:55pm EST

BHTP’s New WaveCareTM Offers Comprehensive Travel Insurance Coverage For Cruise Travelers

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP), a leading provider of travel insurance, today announced the launch of a new product, WaveCare, which provides travel insurance specifically tailored for the needs of cruise travelers.

“WaveCare is expressly designed for the fastest growing sector of the industry, cruising,” said Dean Sivley, president of Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection. “Our comprehensive solution provides cruisers with higher medical and evacuation coverage limits for their trip and introduces BHTP’s innovative fixed benefit in the event the cruise is disabled along the way.”

Specifically, WaveCare provides:

  • Up to $750,000 in medical evacuation coverage, BHTP’s highest limit
  • Up to $75,000 in emergency travel medical insurance
  • A fixed benefit of $500 when the traveler is confined on board for more than five hours because the cruise ship is disabled
  • Comprehensive trip cancellation, interruption, delay, missed connection, and baggage protection
  • A pre-existing condition waiver when insurance is purchased within 15 days of the initial trip deposit date
  • 24/7 global travel assistance

BHTP has also announced enhancements to its industry-first fixed benefit insurance product for air travelers, AirCare®. Starting at only $26 for domestic and international round-trip flights, AirCare now covers late night delays and flight diversions as well as flight cancellations, flight departure delays, tarmac delays, missed connections, lost baggage, and baggage delays. Travel insurance fixed benefits ensure faster claims payment – no receipts necessary.

BHTP, well known for its revolutionary travel insurance products and services, also provides travelers with an easy “pic-and-a-click” claims process, flight tracking and expedited payments for travel disruptions via BHTP Burst.

For additional information on BHTP’s products and services, please visit www.bhtp.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection is the trade name for the travel protection products and services of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, part of the National Indemnity group of insurance companies. Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company provides underwriting and claims administration services for some of the largest distributors of travel insurance in the United States. Created under the Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection trade name is the ExactCare line of travel insurance, AirCare flight and other travel-related protections such as WaveCare. These products are provided by Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company or National Liability & Fire Insurance Company. The product descriptions provided here are only brief summaries and may be changed without notice. Full coverage terms and details, including limitations and exclusions, are contained in the insurance policy. Visit bhtp.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:17pVOLKSWAGEN : VW seeks damages from ex-managers for emissions scandal
RE
01:14pBREAKING STEREOTYPES : Designing Lenovo Legion for Real Gamers around the World
PU
01:13pDEBENHAMS : fighting for survival, says chairman forced out, CEO off board
RE
01:13pCAPTIVA VERDE LAND : IIROC Trade Resumption - PWR
AQ
01:13pBalfour Beatty Campus Solutions to Develop On-Campus Student Housing Community at University of North Carolina Wilmington
BU
01:10pAfter meeting May, Japan's Abe says world does not want no-deal Brexit
RE
01:10pLUTHER BURBANK : Summary Toggle Toggle SummaryLuther Burbank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
PU
01:10pUNIEURO S.P.A. : Financial Calendar 2019/20
PU
01:10pAPPOINTMENT TO THE GETLINK EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE 10/01/2019 - 5 : 00 p.m.
PU
01:10pOportun Expands Existing Warehouse Credit Facility to $400 Million with Commitment from Natixis, a Key Player in Responsible Finance
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Announces Fully Cashless Smart Stadium Concept
4MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..
5TATA MOTORS : TATA MOTORS : Jaguar Land Rover to slash UK jobs after China, diesel drop

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.