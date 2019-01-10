Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection : Launches New Cruise Product

BHTP’s New WaveCareTM Offers Comprehensive Travel Insurance Coverage For Cruise Travelers

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP), a leading provider of travel insurance, today announced the launch of a new product, WaveCare, which provides travel insurance specifically tailored for the needs of cruise travelers.

“WaveCare is expressly designed for the fastest growing sector of the industry, cruising,” said Dean Sivley, president of Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection. “Our comprehensive solution provides cruisers with higher medical and evacuation coverage limits for their trip and introduces BHTP’s innovative fixed benefit in the event the cruise is disabled along the way.”

Specifically, WaveCare provides:

Up to $750,000 in medical evacuation coverage, BHTP’s highest limit

Up to $75,000 in emergency travel medical insurance

A fixed benefit of $500 when the traveler is confined on board for more than five hours because the cruise ship is disabled

Comprehensive trip cancellation, interruption, delay, missed connection, and baggage protection

A pre-existing condition waiver when insurance is purchased within 15 days of the initial trip deposit date

24/7 global travel assistance

BHTP has also announced enhancements to its industry-first fixed benefit insurance product for air travelers, AirCare®. Starting at only $26 for domestic and international round-trip flights, AirCare now covers late night delays and flight diversions as well as flight cancellations, flight departure delays, tarmac delays, missed connections, lost baggage, and baggage delays. Travel insurance fixed benefits ensure faster claims payment – no receipts necessary.

BHTP, well known for its revolutionary travel insurance products and services, also provides travelers with an easy “pic-and-a-click” claims process, flight tracking and expedited payments for travel disruptions via BHTP Burst.

For additional information on BHTP’s products and services, please visit www.bhtp.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection is the trade name for the travel protection products and services of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, part of the National Indemnity group of insurance companies. Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company provides underwriting and claims administration services for some of the largest distributors of travel insurance in the United States. Created under the Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection trade name is the ExactCare line of travel insurance, AirCare flight and other travel-related protections such as WaveCare. These products are provided by Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company or National Liability & Fire Insurance Company. The product descriptions provided here are only brief summaries and may be changed without notice. Full coverage terms and details, including limitations and exclusions, are contained in the insurance policy. Visit bhtp.com for more information.

