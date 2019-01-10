Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection : Launches New Cruise Product

Berkshire
Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP), a leading provider of travel
insurance, today announced the launch of a new product, WaveCare,
which provides travel insurance specifically tailored for the needs of
cruise travelers.
“WaveCare is expressly designed for the fastest growing sector of the
industry, cruising,” said Dean Sivley, president of Berkshire Hathaway
Travel Protection. “Our comprehensive solution provides cruisers with
higher medical and evacuation coverage limits for their trip and
introduces BHTP’s innovative fixed benefit in the event the cruise is
disabled along the way.”
Specifically, WaveCare
provides:
-
Up to $750,000 in medical evacuation coverage, BHTP’s highest limit
-
Up to $75,000 in emergency travel medical insurance
-
A fixed benefit of $500 when the traveler is confined on board for
more than five hours because the cruise ship is disabled
-
Comprehensive trip cancellation, interruption, delay, missed
connection, and baggage protection
-
A pre-existing condition waiver when insurance is purchased within 15
days of the initial trip deposit date
-
24/7 global travel assistance
BHTP has also announced enhancements to its industry-first fixed benefit
insurance product for air travelers, AirCare®.
Starting at only $26 for domestic and international round-trip flights, AirCare
now covers late night delays and flight diversions as well as flight
cancellations, flight departure delays, tarmac delays, missed
connections, lost baggage, and baggage delays. Travel insurance fixed
benefits ensure faster claims payment – no receipts necessary.
BHTP, well known for its revolutionary travel insurance products and
services, also provides travelers with an easy “pic-and-a-click” claims
process, flight tracking and expedited payments for travel disruptions
via BHTP Burst.
For additional information on BHTP’s products and services, please visit www.bhtp.com.
About Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection
Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection is the trade name for the travel
protection products and services of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty
Insurance Company, part of the National Indemnity group of insurance
companies. Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company provides
underwriting and claims administration services for some of the largest
distributors of travel insurance in the United States. Created under the
Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection trade name is the ExactCare line of
travel insurance, AirCare flight and other travel-related protections
such as WaveCare. These products are provided by Berkshire Hathaway
Specialty Insurance Company or National Liability & Fire Insurance
Company. The product descriptions provided here are only brief summaries
and may be changed without notice. Full coverage terms and details,
including limitations and exclusions, are contained in the insurance
policy. Visit bhtp.com
for more information.
