Berkshire Hills Bancorp : 07/10/2019 - Berkshire Bank receives Social Responsibility Award among esteemed companies...



BOSTON, MA (July 10, 2019) - Berkshire Bank was recently named among the winners of the 2019 North American Employee Engagement Awards. The Employee Engagement Awards honor organizations that put workforce engagement at the heart of their business strategy. This year's winners demonstrate that employee engagement is now central to organizational success across industries. The honorees span government, hospitality, healthcare, IT, pharmaceuticals, retail, service companies and transport.

Berkshire Bank was recognized for its social responsibility performance including its approach to engaging employees in the community through its XTEAM® volunteer program. The bank has made it their mission to create meaningful and authentic connections with the communities they serve while fostering a workplace culture where all employees feel that they belong. Its social responsibility efforts highlight how the bank is bringing together the convenience of 21st-century banking technology with the one-on-one, locally focused attention of the 20th century



'What began as an innovative way to empower and engage all employees to volunteer in our communities has become a defining aspect of our company, culture and business strategy. As we look to Be FIRST in everything that we do, our XTEAM® allows us to put our values of Belonging, Focusing, Inclusion, Respect, Service, and Teamwork into action as a collective force for good creating a measurable impact on our business and in the lives of our customers and communities,' said Gary Levante, SVP, Corporate Responsibility.



Founder and CEO, of the EE Awards, Matt Manners, added: 'Congratulations to all our winners. Every year the standard just gets higher. As always our independent panel of judges were impressed by the very high level of proof for the outcomes of engagement programs. With regards to our overall Organization of the Year, it was the ability to engage a predominantly remote workforce that caught our judges' eye. This is an issue that more organizations are going to have to negotiate well to remain competitive and provide a world class employee experience.'



About:

The Employee Engagement Awards (EE Awards) is the first and only global Awards & Conference business dedicated to Employee Engagement. We believe in inspiring and educating people to remake the way organizations think about, and engage people to achieve their Purpose. That's why we created, and continue to develop, the Employee Engagement Awards. Our goal is to provide a platform to recognize excellence in engagement that inspires action and drives the employee experience forward. Entering and hopefully winning, The EE Awards provides the industry acknowledgement and competitive advantage needed to attract the best talent.



Berkshire Bank is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, relationship customer experience, and distinctive culture embracing and celebrating the diversity of all customers, employees and, suppliers - as its commitment to diversity continues to grow. With $13.9 billion in assets, Berkshire provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management, investment and, insurance services through 132 branch offices in New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including Commerce Bank, a division of Berkshire Bank. Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Berkshire Bank was named one of Massachusetts' Most Charitable Companies by the Boston Business Journal in 2018. To learn more, visit www.berkshirebank.com, call 800-773-5601 or follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and, LinkedIn. Berkshire Bank is the official bank of NESN's Boston Bruins coverage. Life is Exciting. Let us help.®



