Berkshire sells entire stakes in U.S. airlines - Buffett

05/02/2020 | 07:43pm EDT
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett talks to reporters prior to the Berkshire annual meeting in Omaha

Berkshire Hathaway Inc has sold its entire stakes in the four largest U.S. airlines, Chairman Warren Buffett said Saturday at the company's annual meeting.

The conglomerate held sizeable positions in the airlines, including an 11% stake in Delta Air Lines and about 9% stakes in both United Airlines and Southwest Airlines Co at the end of 2019, according to its annual report.

Airline stocks have been hard hit by the near collapse U.S. travel demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Buffett said Berkshire had invested around $7 billion (£5.60 billion) or $8 billion amassing stakes in the four airlines including American Airlines Group Inc .

"We did not take out anything like $7 or $8 billion and that was my mistake," Buffett said at the company's annual meeting which was livestreamed. "I am the one who made the decision."

The airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the sales.

"It is a blow to have essentially your demand dry up.... It is basically that we shut off air travel in this country," Buffett added.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -11.41% 10.64 Delayed Quote.-62.90%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -10.01% 26.62 Delayed Quote.-69.78%
