Berkshire takes big writedown for Precision Castparts, operating profit falls

08/08/2020 | 08:24am EDT
Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, takes his seat to speak at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit in Washington

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday its quarterly operating profit fell 10%, and it took a big writedown for its Precision Castparts Corp unit, which has had struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

Second-quarter operating profit fell to $5.51 billion from $6.14 billion a year earlier.

Berkshire also said quarterly net income rose to $26.3 billion, or $16,314 per Class A share, from $14.07 billion, or $8,608 per Class A share, a year earlier, helped by unrealized gains on its common stock investments.

Results included $10.9 billion of writedowns, including $9.8 billion for Precision, which Berkshire bought in 2016 and remains its largest acquisition.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
