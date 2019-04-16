Log in
Berkwood Resources : Retains Consulting Firm

04/16/2019 | 07:23am EDT

April 16, 2019, VANCOUVER, B.C. - Berkwood Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: BKR, FSE: BR2N (WKN: A2DNV4) ('Berkwood' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has retained Hoewler International Investor Relations and Consulting (Inh. Dipl.-Kfm. Maurice Hoewler) based in Oyten, Germany to conduct Investor Relations Services on behalf of the Company pursuant to a three month contract.

Maurice Hoewler lives near Bremen, Germany and has founded his Investor Relations agency in May 2009. He owns a German diploma in business economics from the University of Osnabrueck (Banking and Finance, International Accounting, Economic Policy). With his Investor Relations agency he has collected almost 10 years of experience in the resource industry. From Oct. 2010 - Oct. 2011, Mr. Hoewler was Vice President, Manager of Investor Relations in Europe of Lexam VG Gold Inc. Among his loyal clients in Canada are TSX-V and CSE listed exploration and development companies involved in the base and precious metals, as well as key battery materials sectors. Mr. Hoewler is very well connected with the investment community in Central Europe.

Maurice Hoewler stated 'We are experiencing exciting times in Europe: In my view, the powerful German automotive industry has recently made significant strategic decisions with a clear new focus on the development of electric vehicles. After some wasted years with endless political debates on consequences of the diesel emissions scandal and about driving bans as a result of exceeding nitrogen oxide limits in numerous German cities, Germany has decided to step into the fast-growing, several hundred billion Euros large electromobility market with the goal to secure thousands of jobs in the automotive sector, but also to win an ongoing race - it is the race for the best electric vehicles and next-generation solid-state batteries in the world. I believe that in these days natural graphite is highly underrated among the key battery ingredients. Against this background, I am very pleased to support Berkwood Resources Ltd. with my Investor Relations Services in the heart of Europe and look forward to a good collaboration!'

Mr. Hoewler will receive a monthly compensation of C$3,900 plus applicable taxes. German contract law is applicable. Maurice Hoewler also reports that he currently owns an aggregate of 20,000 common shares of Berkwood Resources Ltd., directly and indirectly. The above mentioned transaction is subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities.

For further information, please contact:
Hoewler International Investor Relations and Consulting - Finanzkommunikation und Unternehmensberatung - Inh. Dipl.-Kfm. Maurice Hoewler Bergstr. 28
28876 Oyten, Germany
Phone.: +49 (0) 4207 6022447 (Office hours: Monday - Thursday 3:00 - 6:00 pm CET)
Email: hoewler2000@yahoo.de
XING Profile: https://www.xing.com/profile/Maurice_Hoewler
German column at ariva.de : http://www.ariva.de/news/kolumnen/autoren/Maurice-Hoewler-Hoewler-International-Investor-Relations-and-Consulting-1004

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Berkwood Resources Ltd.

Signed: 'Thomas Yingling'

President, CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations:
info@berkwoodresources.com or 1-604-343-7740 www.berkwoodresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Berkwood Resources Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 11:22:05 UTC
