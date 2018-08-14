Berli Jucker pcl : Additional Investment in a Subsidiary due to the termination of shareholders agreement (Joint Venture)

CGD 009/2018
August 14, 2018
Subject: Additional Investment in a Subsidiary due to the termination of shareholders agreement (Joint Venture)
To:President
The Stock Exchange of ThailandAccording to the information disclosure of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited ("the Company") to the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Joint venture with a business partner and establishment of a new joint venture company dated August 23, 2013, the Company would like to inform that BJC International Company Limited ("BJI-HK"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has additional investment in BJC-Mpoint Company Limited ("BJMP"). BJI-HK purchased ordinary shares from former shareholder due to the termination of shareholders agreement (Joint Venture) with details as follows:
1. Date of Transaction:
June 23, 2018
2. The parties involved and relationship with the Company
Buyer:
BJC International Company Limited ("BJI-HK")
Seller:
Mr. Phongpaseuth Kanlagna
3. Relationship between Parties
BJI-HK
A wholly owned subsidiary of the Company
Mr. Phongpaseuth Kanlagna
None
4. Transaction Detail
BJI-HK purchase of 649,740 ordinary shares of
BJMP with the par value of Baht 100 each,
equivalent to 49% of issued and allotted shares in
BJMP form Mr. Phongpaseuth Kanlagna. Totaling
value of USD 3,898,737.99 or Bath 128,000,000.
5. Shareholding structure after share purchasing
Name of Shareholder
Before the Transaction
After the Transaction
Amount of shares
% Holding
Amount of shares
% Holding
BJI-HK and subsidiaries of the Company
676,260
51.00
1,326,000
100
Mr. Phongpaseuth Kanlagna
649,740
49.00
0
0.00
Total
1,326,000
100
1,326,000
100
6. Details of BJMP
Wholesale and retail of products.
Nature of Business Registered Capital
Baht 132,600,000 divide into 1,326,000 ordinary shares with the par value of Baht 100 each.
บริษัท เบอร์ลี่ ยุคเกอร์ จำกัด (มหำชน)
Berli Jucker Public Company Limited
อำคำร เบอร์ลี่ ยุคเกอร์ 99 ซอยรูเบีย
Berli Jucker House, 99 Soi Rubia
ถนนสุขุมวิท 42 แขวงพระโขนง เขตคลองเตย
Sukhumvit 42 Road, Phrakanong, Klongtoey
กรุงเทพฯ 10110
Bangkok 10110, Thailand
ทะเบียนเลขที่ 0107536000226
Registration No. 0107536000226
Tel: (66-2) 367-1111 0-2381-4520
โทรศัพท์ (66-2) 367-1111 0-2381-4520
Fax: (66-2) 367-1000 0-2381-4545
โทรสำร (66-2) 367-1000 0-2381-4545
7. Source of Fund:
From the Company's working capital
8. Objective of Investment:
Investment to suit the Group's business plan.
|
9. Expected benefit
This investment will enhance more control and
management in subsidiary in order to specify
strategic direction to suit the Group's business
plan.
10. Transaction size:
The Company computes the value of transaction
based on the value of the consideration
-
= The value given or received x 100
Total assets of the Company 1
-
= 128,000,000 x 100 315,159,000,000
-
= 0.04 %
The transaction is not classified as a connected transaction and the calculation of transaction size base on the value of the consideration is equal to 0.04 % of total assets of the Company as of June 30, 2018 which is less than 15% of total assets of the Company. Moreover, all acquisition of asset transactions occurred during 6 months prior to the date of the transaction has total transaction size which is less than 15% of total assets of the Company. Therefore the transaction is not the acquisition of assets subject to disclose information and comply with rules and regulations under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Commission No. Tor Chor 20/2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets and the Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Re: Disclosure of Information concerning the acquisition and Disposition of Assets of Listed Companies B.E. 2547.
Please be informed accordingly,
Yours Faithfully,
Berli Jucker Public Company Limited
Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab Director
Aswin Techajareonvikul Director
In case of inquiry, please contact:
Group Company Secretary Division Tel.02 367 1111 ext. 1095, 1892
1 Total assets of the Company as specified in the reviewed financial statement as of June 30, 2018 is Baht 315,159 million.