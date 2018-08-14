Berli Jucker pcl : Additional Investment in a Subsidiary due to the termination of shareholders agreement (Joint Venture)

CGD 009/2018

August 14, 2018

Subject: Additional Investment in a Subsidiary due to the termination of shareholders agreement (Joint Venture)

To:President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandAccording to the information disclosure of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited ("the Company") to the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Joint venture with a business partner and establishment of a new joint venture company dated August 23, 2013, the Company would like to inform that BJC International Company Limited ("BJI-HK"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has additional investment in BJC-Mpoint Company Limited ("BJMP"). BJI-HK purchased ordinary shares from former shareholder due to the termination of shareholders agreement (Joint Venture) with details as follows:

1. Date of Transaction:

June 23, 2018

2. The parties involved and relationship with the Company

Buyer: BJC International Company Limited ("BJI-HK") Seller: Mr. Phongpaseuth Kanlagna 3. Relationship between Parties BJI-HK A wholly owned subsidiary of the Company Mr. Phongpaseuth Kanlagna None 4. Transaction Detail BJI-HK purchase of 649,740 ordinary shares of BJMP with the par value of Baht 100 each, equivalent to 49% of issued and allotted shares in BJMP form Mr. Phongpaseuth Kanlagna. Totaling value of USD 3,898,737.99 or Bath 128,000,000.

5. Shareholding structure after share purchasing

Name of Shareholder Before the Transaction After the Transaction Amount of shares % Holding Amount of shares % Holding BJI-HK and subsidiaries of the Company 676,260 51.00 1,326,000 100 Mr. Phongpaseuth Kanlagna 649,740 49.00 0 0.00 Total 1,326,000 100 1,326,000 100

6. Details of BJMP

Wholesale and retail of products.

Nature of Business Registered Capital

Baht 132,600,000 divide into 1,326,000 ordinary shares with the par value of Baht 100 each.

7. Source of Fund: From the Company's working capital 8. Objective of Investment: Investment to suit the Group's business plan. 9. Expected benefit This investment will enhance more control and management in subsidiary in order to specify strategic direction to suit the Group's business plan. 10. Transaction size: The Company computes the value of transaction based on the value of the consideration

= The value given or received x 100 Total assets of the Company 1

= 128,000,000 x 100 315,159,000,000

= 0.04 %

The transaction is not classified as a connected transaction and the calculation of transaction size base on the value of the consideration is equal to 0.04 % of total assets of the Company as of June 30, 2018 which is less than 15% of total assets of the Company. Moreover, all acquisition of asset transactions occurred during 6 months prior to the date of the transaction has total transaction size which is less than 15% of total assets of the Company. Therefore the transaction is not the acquisition of assets subject to disclose information and comply with rules and regulations under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Commission No. Tor Chor 20/2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets and the Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Re: Disclosure of Information concerning the acquisition and Disposition of Assets of Listed Companies B.E. 2547.

Please be informed accordingly,

Yours Faithfully,

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited

Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab Director

Aswin Techajareonvikul Director

1 Total assets of the Company as specified in the reviewed financial statement as of June 30, 2018 is Baht 315,159 million.