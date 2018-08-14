Log in
Berli Jucker pcl : Additional Investment in a Subsidiary due to the termination of shareholders agreement (Joint Venture)

08/14/2018 | 03:21pm CEST

CGD 009/2018

August 14, 2018

Subject: Additional Investment in a Subsidiary due to the termination of shareholders agreement (Joint Venture)

To:President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandAccording to the information disclosure of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited ("the Company") to the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Joint venture with a business partner and establishment of a new joint venture company dated August 23, 2013, the Company would like to inform that BJC International Company Limited ("BJI-HK"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has additional investment in BJC-Mpoint Company Limited ("BJMP"). BJI-HK purchased ordinary shares from former shareholder due to the termination of shareholders agreement (Joint Venture) with details as follows:

1. Date of Transaction:

June 23, 2018

2. The parties involved and relationship with the Company

Buyer:

BJC International Company Limited ("BJI-HK")

Seller:

Mr. Phongpaseuth Kanlagna

3. Relationship between Parties

BJI-HK

A wholly owned subsidiary of the Company

Mr. Phongpaseuth Kanlagna

None

4. Transaction Detail

BJI-HK purchase of 649,740 ordinary shares of

BJMP with the par value of Baht 100 each,

equivalent to 49% of issued and allotted shares in

BJMP form Mr. Phongpaseuth Kanlagna. Totaling

value of USD 3,898,737.99 or Bath 128,000,000.

5. Shareholding structure after share purchasing

Name of Shareholder

Before the Transaction

After the Transaction

Amount of shares

% Holding

Amount of shares

% Holding

BJI-HK and subsidiaries of the Company

676,260

51.00

1,326,000

100

Mr. Phongpaseuth Kanlagna

649,740

49.00

0

0.00

Total

1,326,000

100

1,326,000

100

6. Details of BJMP

Wholesale and retail of products.

Nature of Business Registered Capital

Baht 132,600,000 divide into 1,326,000 ordinary shares with the par value of Baht 100 each.

บริษัท เบอร์ลี่ ยุคเกอร์ จำกัด (มหำชน)

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited

อำคำร เบอร์ลี่ ยุคเกอร์ 99 ซอยรูเบีย

Berli Jucker House, 99 Soi Rubia

ถนนสุขุมวิท 42 แขวงพระโขนง เขตคลองเตย

Sukhumvit 42 Road, Phrakanong, Klongtoey

กรุงเทพฯ 10110

Bangkok 10110, Thailand

ทะเบียนเลขที่ 0107536000226

Registration No. 0107536000226

Tel: (66-2) 367-1111 0-2381-4520

โทรศัพท์ (66-2) 367-1111 0-2381-4520

Fax: (66-2) 367-1000 0-2381-4545

โทรสำร (66-2) 367-1000 0-2381-4545

7. Source of Fund:

From the Company's working capital

8. Objective of Investment:

Investment to suit the Group's business plan.

9. Expected benefit

This investment will enhance more control and

management in subsidiary in order to specify

strategic direction to suit the Group's business

plan.

10. Transaction size:

The Company computes the value of transaction

based on the value of the consideration

  • = The value given or received x 100

    Total assets of the Company 1

  • = 128,000,000 x 100 315,159,000,000

  • = 0.04 %

The transaction is not classified as a connected transaction and the calculation of transaction size base on the value of the consideration is equal to 0.04 % of total assets of the Company as of June 30, 2018 which is less than 15% of total assets of the Company. Moreover, all acquisition of asset transactions occurred during 6 months prior to the date of the transaction has total transaction size which is less than 15% of total assets of the Company. Therefore the transaction is not the acquisition of assets subject to disclose information and comply with rules and regulations under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Commission No. Tor Chor 20/2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets and the Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Re: Disclosure of Information concerning the acquisition and Disposition of Assets of Listed Companies B.E. 2547.

Please be informed accordingly,

Yours Faithfully,

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited

Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab Director

Aswin Techajareonvikul Director

In case of inquiry, please contact:

Group Company Secretary Division Tel.02 367 1111 ext. 1095, 1892

.

1 Total assets of the Company as specified in the reviewed financial statement as of June 30, 2018 is Baht 315,159 million.

Disclaimer

Berli Jucker pcl published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 13:20:04 UTC
