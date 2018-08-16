Berli Jucker pcl : New shares of BJC to be traded on August 17, 2018

|
Headline:
Security Symbol:
Announcement Details
Additional listed securities
Subject
New shares of BJC to be traded on August 17, 2018
Company name
BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BJC)
Old capital (baht)
4,000,713,199.00
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
4,000,713,199
Number of additional shares
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
421,300
New capital (baht)
4,001,134,499.00
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
4,001,134,499
Par value (baht per share)
1.00
Allocated for
Warrants (BJC-WA3) 7,000 units exercise to 7,000 common
shares
Ratio (Warrant : share)
1 : 1
Exercise price (baht per share)
49.29
Exercise date
26-Jul-2018
Allocated for
Warrants (BJC-WA4) 361,400 units exercise to 361,400 common
shares
Ratio (Warrant : share)
1 : 1
Exercise price (baht per share)
36.23
Exercise date
26-Jul-2018
Allocated for
Warrants (BJC-WA5) 52,900 units exercise to 52,900 common
shares
Ratio (Warrant : share)
1 : 1
Exercise price (baht per share)
36.00
Exercise date
26-Jul-2018
Trading date
17-Aug-2018