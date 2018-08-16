Log in
Berli Jucker pcl : New shares of BJC to be traded on August 17, 2018

08/16/2018 | 03:46am CEST

Headline:

Security Symbol:

Announcement Details

Additional listed securities

Subject

New shares of BJC to be traded on August 17, 2018

Company name

BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BJC)

Old capital (baht)

4,000,713,199.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

4,000,713,199

Number of additional shares

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

421,300

New capital (baht)

4,001,134,499.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

4,001,134,499

Par value (baht per share)

1.00

Allocated for

Warrants (BJC-WA3) 7,000 units exercise to 7,000 common

shares

Ratio (Warrant : share)

1 : 1

Exercise price (baht per share)

49.29

Exercise date

26-Jul-2018

Allocated for

Warrants (BJC-WA4) 361,400 units exercise to 361,400 common

shares

Ratio (Warrant : share)

1 : 1

Exercise price (baht per share)

36.23

Exercise date

26-Jul-2018

Allocated for

Warrants (BJC-WA5) 52,900 units exercise to 52,900 common

shares

Ratio (Warrant : share)

1 : 1

Exercise price (baht per share)

36.00

Exercise date

26-Jul-2018

Trading date

17-Aug-2018

New shares of BJC to be traded on August 17, 2018

BJC, SET

Disclaimer

Berli Jucker pcl published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 01:45:02 UTC
