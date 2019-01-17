Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Berli Jucker pcl : New shares of BJC to be traded on January 21, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 08:58pm EST

Headline:

Security Symbol:

Announcement Details

Additional listed securities

Subject

New shares of BJC to be traded on January 21, 2019

Company name

BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BJC)

Old capital (baht)

4,002,694,699.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

4,002,694,699

Number of additional shares

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

74,900

New capital (baht)

4,002,769,599.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

4,002,769,599

Par value (baht per share)

1.00

Allocated for

Warrants (BJC-WA3) 22,000 units exercise to 22,000 common

shares

Ratio (Warrant : share)

1 : 1

Exercise price (baht per share)

49.29

Exercise date

28-Dec-2018

Allocated for

Warrants (BJC-WA4) 32,900 units exercise to 32,900 common

shares

Ratio (Warrant : share)

1 : 1

Exercise price (baht per share)

36.23

Exercise date

28-Dec-2018

Allocated for

Warrants (BJC-WA5) 20,000 units exercise to 20,000 common

shares

Ratio (Warrant : share)

1 : 1

Exercise price (baht per share)

36.00

Exercise date

28-Dec-2018

Trading date

21-Jan-2019

New shares of BJC to be traded on January 21, 2019

BJC, SET

Disclaimer

Berli Jucker pcl published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 01:58:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:35pCharter Closes $2.0 Billion Senior Secured Notes
PR
09:31pALBANY LAW SCHOOL : Receives Transformative $15 Million Gift from Anonymous Donor; Launches Fundraising Campaign
PR
09:19pMICROSOFT : Photos and more from Xbox One launch
PU
09:19pSEARS : chairman's hedge fund wins company's bankruptcy court auction
AQ
09:09pMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : hands board seat to activist hedge fund Corvex's Meister
RE
09:09pALIBABA : China, Rwanda jointly bridging the trade imbalance
AQ
09:09pMICROSOFT : Board names Satya Nadella as CEO
PU
09:09pZTE : Huawei victim of high-tech McCarthyism
AQ
09:09pNETFLIX : reaps the dividends of its dominance by bumping up domestic subscription fees
AQ
09:09pBEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT : Feast on Plane
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
2NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
3HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH SE: HelloFresh SE expects revenue growth above its previously published forecast an..
4SANOFI : Sanofi/Lexicon Diabetes Drug Gets 8-8 Vote From FDA Panel -- Update
5AP MOLLER-MAERSK : AP MOLLER MAERSK : Job jitters mount as China's factories sputter ahead of Lunar New Year

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.