Berli Jucker pcl : New shares of BJC to be traded on January 21, 2019

Headline:
Security Symbol:
Announcement Details
Additional listed securities
Subject
New shares of BJC to be traded on January 21, 2019
Company name
BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BJC)
Old capital (baht)
4,002,694,699.00
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
4,002,694,699
Number of additional shares
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
74,900
New capital (baht)
4,002,769,599.00
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
4,002,769,599
Par value (baht per share)
1.00
Allocated for
Warrants (BJC-WA3) 22,000 units exercise to 22,000 common
shares
Ratio (Warrant : share)
1 : 1
Exercise price (baht per share)
49.29
Exercise date
28-Dec-2018
Allocated for
Warrants (BJC-WA4) 32,900 units exercise to 32,900 common
shares
Ratio (Warrant : share)
1 : 1
Exercise price (baht per share)
36.23
Exercise date
28-Dec-2018
Allocated for
Warrants (BJC-WA5) 20,000 units exercise to 20,000 common
shares
Ratio (Warrant : share)
1 : 1
Exercise price (baht per share)
36.00
Exercise date
28-Dec-2018
Trading date
21-Jan-2019