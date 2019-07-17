Log in
Berli Jucker pcl : New shares of BJC to be traded on July 19, 2019

07/17/2019 | 09:35pm EDT

Headline:

New shares of BJC to be traded on July 19, 2019

Security Symbol:

BJC, SET

Announcement Details

Additional listed securities

Subject

Additional listed shares

Company name

BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BJC)

Old capital (baht)

4,005,048,099.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

4,005,048,099

Number of additional shares

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

446,500

New capital (baht)

4,005,494,599.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

4,005,494,599

Par value (baht per share)

1.00

Allocated for

Warrants (BJC-WA4) 86,200 units exercise to 86,200 common

shares

Ratio (Warrant : share)

1 : 1

Exercise price (baht per share)

36.23

Exercise date

28-Jun-2019

Allocated for

Warrants (BJC-WA5) 360,300 units exercise to 360,300 common

shares

Ratio (Warrant : share)

1 : 1

Exercise price (baht per share)

36.00

Exercise date

28-Jun-2019

Trading date

19-Jul-2019

Disclaimer

Berli Jucker pcl published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 01:34:04 UTC
