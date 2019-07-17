Berli Jucker pcl : New shares of BJC to be traded on July 19, 2019

|
Headline:
|
New shares of BJC to be traded on July 19, 2019
|
|
Security Symbol:
|
BJC, SET
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional listed securities
|
|
|
|
Subject
|
|
Additional listed shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company name
|
|
BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BJC)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Old capital (baht)
|
|
4,005,048,099.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
|
|
4,005,048,099
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of additional shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
|
|
446,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
New capital (baht)
|
|
4,005,494,599.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Common stock (Unit: shares)
|
|
4,005,494,599
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value (baht per share)
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allocated for
|
|
Warrants (BJC-WA4) 86,200 units exercise to 86,200 common
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratio (Warrant : share)
|
|
1 : 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise price (baht per share)
|
|
36.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise date
|
|
28-Jun-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allocated for
|
|
Warrants (BJC-WA5) 360,300 units exercise to 360,300 common
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratio (Warrant : share)
|
|
1 : 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise price (baht per share)
|
|
36.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise date
|
|
28-Jun-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trading date
|
|
19-Jul-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|