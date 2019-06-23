Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Berli Jucker pcl : New shares of BJC to be traded on June 25, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 09:35pm EDT

Headline:

New shares of BJC to be traded on June 25, 2019

Security Symbol:

BJC, SET

Announcement Details

Additional listed securities

Subject

New shares of BJC to be traded on June 25, 2019

Company name

BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BJC)

Old capital (baht)

4,004,634,899.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

4,004,634,899

Number of additional shares

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

413,200

New capital (baht)

4,005,048,099.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

4,005,048,099

Par value (baht per share)

1.00

Allocated for

Warrants (BJC-WA4) 70,200 units exercise to 70,200 common

shares

Ratio (Warrant : share)

1 : 1

Exercise price (baht per share)

36.23

Exercise date

31-May-2019

Allocated for

Warrants (BJC-WA5) 343,000 units exercise to 343,000 common

shares

Ratio (Warrant : share)

1 : 1

Exercise price (baht per share)

36.00

Exercise date

31-May-2019

Trading date

25-Jun-2019

Disclaimer

Berli Jucker pcl published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 01:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:10pYAMAHA MOTOR : Selected for inclusion in FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index — Toward Major ESG Investment Indexes —
PU
10:00pBANK OF CHINA : BOC Aviation Delivers First New Airbus A320NEO Aircraft To Qingdao Airlines
PU
09:59pCHINA LIFE INSURANCE : to Increase Stake in Wonders Information to 15% From 10%
DJ
09:40pBMG RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - June 2019
PU
09:35pBERLI JUCKER PCL : New shares of BJC to be traded on June 25, 2019
PU
09:35pMULTICHOICE : DStv Unscathed by Attacks on Many Fronts
AQ
09:33pUPDATE1 : M5.5 quake hits Tokyo, vicinity
AQ
09:30pCHINA GAS : Annual results for the year ended 31 march 2019
PU
09:30pAIR FRANCE KLM : FAAN reopens P'Harcourt Airport after weekend's incident
AQ
09:25pTIMELESS SOFTWARE : Results announcement for the year ended 31 march 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BMG RESOURCES LTD : BMG RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - June 2019
2MESOBLAST LIMITED : MESOBLAST : FDA Grants Revascor Orphan Drug For End Stage CHF With LVADs
3NIKKEI : Asian stocks subdued, oil rises on U.S.-Iran tensions
4SONY CORP : SONY : Announces Launch of ID7000™ Flagship Spectral Cell Analyzer, Streamlined Multicolor C..
5CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD : CHINA GAS : ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About