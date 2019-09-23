Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Berli Jucker pcl : New shares of BJC to be traded on September 25, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 09:47pm EDT

Headline:

New shares of BJC to be traded on September 25, 2019

Security Symbol:

BJC, SET

Announcement Details

Additional listed securities

Subject

Additional listed shares

Company name

BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BJC)

Old capital (baht)

4,005,821,399.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

4,005,821,399

Number of additional shares

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

593,300

New capital (baht)

4,006,414,699.00

- Common stock (Unit: shares)

4,006,414,699

Par value (baht per share)

1.00

Allocated for

Warrants (BJC-WA4) 321,500 units exercise to 321,500 common

shares

Ratio (Warrant : share)

1 : 1

Exercise price (baht per share)

36.23

Exercise date

30-Aug-2019

Allocated for

Warrants (BJC-WA5) 271,800 units exercise to 271,800 common

shares

Ratio (Warrant : share)

1 : 1

Exercise price (baht per share)

36.00

Exercise date

30-Aug-2019

Trading date

25-Sep-2019

Disclaimer

Berli Jucker pcl published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 01:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:17pGAFISA : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
10:13pGM-UAW contract talks focus on temp workers
RE
10:12pPERPETUAL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - PPT
PU
10:10pLAFARGE MALAYSIA BHD : minority shareholders block near $840 million deal with YTL
RE
10:07pOil eases as global demand concerns return, overshadowing Saudi supply doubts
RE
09:57pBURU ENERGY : Weekly Drilling Report - Ungani 7H
PU
09:57pPACIFIC EDGE : US Clinical Review Reinforces Need for Cxbladder in Hematuria Guidelines
PU
09:51pVEREIT, INC. : Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
PR
09:47pBERLI JUCKER PCL : New shares of BJC to be traded on September 25, 2019
PU
09:44pAB INBEV ASIA UNIT RAISES $5 BILLION IN WORLD'S SECOND-LARGEST 2019 IPO : sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : SUSTAINABILITY LINKED PRE-EXPORT FINANCE FACILITY
3SERCO GROUP PLC : SERCO : Portrait to honour fallen Victoria Cross hero
4TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : to buy brain science start-up CTRL-labs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group