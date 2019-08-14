Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Berli Jucker pcl : Payment of Interim Dividend for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 10:52am EDT

CGD 011/2019

August 14, 2019

Subject: Payment of Interim Dividend for 2019

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors Meeting of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited ("the Company") No. 4/2019 held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 passed the resolutions to approve the 2019 interim dividend payment at the rate of Baht 0.18 per share. The Company shall pay dividend on Friday, September 13, 2019 to the eligible shareholders whose names appeared in the share register book (Record Date) on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

A shareholder who is natural person is entitled to a tax credit in accordance with the criteria in Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code, at the rate of 20/80 for his/her dividend.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited

Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab

Aswin Techajareonvikul

Director

Director

In case of inquiry, please contact:

Group Company Secretary Division

Tel.02 367 1111 ext. 1892,1095

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited

บริษัท เบอร์ลี่ ยุคเกอร์ จ ำกัด (มหำชน)

Berli Jucker House, 99 Soi Rubia

อำคำร เบอร์ลี่ ยุคเกอร์ 99 ซอยรูเบีย

Sukhumvit 42 Road, Phrakanong, Klongtoey

ถนนสุขุมวิท 42 แขวงพระโขนง เขตคลองเตย

Bangkok 10110, Thailand

กรุงเทพฯ 10110

Tel: (66-2)367-11110-2367-1455

โทรศัพท์ (66-2)367-11110-2367-1455

Fax: (66-2)367-10000-2367-1441

โทรสำร (66-2)367-10000-2367-1441

Registration Number 0107536000226

ทะเบีบยนเลขที่ 0107536000226

www.bjc.co.th

www.bjc.co.th

Disclaimer

Berli Jucker pcl published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 14:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Sport Direct says happy with latest accounts after auditor quits
RE
11:17aFORD MOTOR : extends warranty on certain Focus, Fiesta models
RE
11:17aLUK HING ENTERTAINMENT : UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO (I) ISSUANCE OF 2ND TRANCHE CONVERTIBLE PROMISSORY NOTES; (II) ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN ZHUHAI JV COMPANY; AND (III) INVESTMENT IN GUANGZHOU JV COMPANY (in PDF)
PU
11:17aLOWE : Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Webcast
PU
11:17aGENERATION ALPHA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:17aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : ® Ambassador Launches Extensions Program for When Life's Adventures Call
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aSCHLUMBERGER : Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since November 2014 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:16aSE2, the leading InsureTech Opens Technology and Innovation Center in Pune; Expands India Operations
GL
11:15aSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether The Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – CBM, GCI, WAIR, ACIA
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit
3Oil prices fall on weak global economic data
4SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..
5APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group