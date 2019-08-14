Berli Jucker pcl : Payment of Interim Dividend for 2019

CGD 011/2019

August 14, 2019

Subject: Payment of Interim Dividend for 2019

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors Meeting of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited ("the Company") No. 4/2019 held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 passed the resolutions to approve the 2019 interim dividend payment at the rate of Baht 0.18 per share. The Company shall pay dividend on Friday, September 13, 2019 to the eligible shareholders whose names appeared in the share register book (Record Date) on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

A shareholder who is natural person is entitled to a tax credit in accordance with the criteria in Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code, at the rate of 20/80 for his/her dividend.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited

Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab Aswin Techajareonvikul Director Director

In case of inquiry, please contact:

Group Company Secretary Division

Tel.02 367 1111 ext. 1892,1095