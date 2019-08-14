Berli Jucker pcl : Payment of Interim Dividend for 2019

CGD 011/2019
August 14, 2019
Subject: Payment of Interim Dividend for 2019
To: President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
The Board of Directors Meeting of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited ("the Company") No. 4/2019 held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 passed the resolutions to approve the 2019 interim dividend payment at the rate of Baht 0.18 per share. The Company shall pay dividend on Friday, September 13, 2019 to the eligible shareholders whose names appeared in the share register book (Record Date) on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
A shareholder who is natural person is entitled to a tax credit in accordance with the criteria in Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code, at the rate of 20/80 for his/her dividend.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
Berli Jucker Public Company Limited
|
Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab
|
Aswin Techajareonvikul
|
Director
|
Director
In case of inquiry, please contact:
Group Company Secretary Division
Tel.02 367 1111 ext. 1892,1095
|
Berli Jucker Public Company Limited
|
บริษัท เบอร์ลี่ ยุคเกอร์ จ ำกัด (มหำชน)
|
Berli Jucker House, 99 Soi Rubia
|
อำคำร เบอร์ลี่ ยุคเกอร์ 99 ซอยรูเบีย
|
Sukhumvit 42 Road, Phrakanong, Klongtoey
|
ถนนสุขุมวิท 42 แขวงพระโขนง เขตคลองเตย
|
Bangkok 10110, Thailand
|
กรุงเทพฯ 10110
|
Tel: (66-2)367-11110-2367-1455
|
โทรศัพท์ (66-2)367-11110-2367-1455
|
Fax: (66-2)367-10000-2367-1441
|
โทรสำร (66-2)367-10000-2367-1441
|
Registration Number 0107536000226
|
ทะเบีบยนเลขที่ 0107536000226
|
www.bjc.co.th
|
www.bjc.co.th
