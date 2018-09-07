Berli Jucker pcl : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA3 BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53-5)

Headline: Security Symbol:
Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA3 BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53-5)
BJC
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5) Name of Company BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Date 05-Sep-2018
Report on the result of the Exercise of other convertible securities as follow
Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 3 (39th exercising right)(BJC-WA3)
Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 4 (27th exercising right)(BJC-WA4)
277,000
Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 5 (5th exercising right)(BJC-WA5)
122,900
Summary
Total excercised shares / converted shares (common shares)
4,636,300
4,217,600
1.00 : 1.00
11,255,900
1.00 : 1.00
1.00 : 1.00
144,100
4,636,300
277,000
4,217,600
122,900
11,255,900
49.29
31-Aug-2018
36.23
36.00
31-Aug-2018
31-Aug-2018
544,000
Signature ________________________________
(Mr. Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab)
Director
Authorized to sign on behalf of the companySignature ________________________________
(Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul)
Director
Authorized to sign on behalf of the companyThis announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.
