Berli Jucker pcl : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA3 BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53-5)

09/07/2018 | 08:32am CEST

Headline: Security Symbol:

Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA3 BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53-5)

BJC

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5) Name of Company BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 05-Sep-2018

Report on the result of the Exercise of other convertible securities as follow

144,100

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 3 (39th exercising right)(BJC-WA3)

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 4 (27th exercising right)(BJC-WA4)

277,000

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 5 (5th exercising right)(BJC-WA5)

122,900

Summary

Total excercised shares / converted shares (common shares)

4,636,300

4,217,600

1.00 : 1.00

11,255,900

1.00 : 1.00

1.00 : 1.00

Number of

Number of

Conversion

shares

remaining

Price

derived from

shares

conversion

reserved

(shares)

(shares)

144,100

4,636,300

277,000

4,217,600

122,900

11,255,900

49.29

31-Aug-2018

36.23

36.00

31-Aug-2018

31-Aug-2018

544,000

Signature ________________________________

(Mr. Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab)

Director

Authorized to sign on behalf of the companySignature ________________________________

(Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul)

Director

Authorized to sign on behalf of the companyThis announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Berli Jucker pcl published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 06:31:03 UTC
