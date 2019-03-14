Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Berli Jucker pcl : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA3 BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53-5)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 02:04am EDT

Headline: Security Symbol:

Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA3 BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53-5)

BJC

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5) Name of Company BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 05-Mar-2019

Report on the result of the Exercise of other convertible securities as follow

4,165,600

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 3 (45rd exercising right)(BJC-WA3)

0

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 4 (33rd exercising right)(BJC-WA4)

48,300

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 5 (11st exercising right)(BJC-WA5)

5,000

Summary

Total excercised shares / converted shares (common shares)

1.00 : 1.00

3,650,500

11,013,500

1.00 : 1.00

1.00 : 1.00

Number of

Number of

Conversion

shares

remaining

Price

derived from

shares

conversion

reserved

(shares)

(shares)

0

4,165,600

48,300

3,650,500

5,000

11,013,500

49.29

28-Feb-2019

36.23

36.00

28-Feb-2019

28-Feb-2019

53,300

Signature ________________________________

(Mr. Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab)

Director

Authorized to sign on behalf of the companySignature ________________________________

(Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul)

Director

Authorized to sign on behalf of the companyThis announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Berli Jucker pcl published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 06:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:29aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Statement of the Supervisory Board concerning the operation of the Audit Committee
PU
02:29aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Management Board Report on the Activity of the Company and the Group for the financial year 2018 and Statements of the Management Board
PU
02:29aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Audit Report
PU
02:29aLANXESS : achieves strong result in 2018 and makes a solid start to the new fiscal year
PU
02:29aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Annual Report for the year 2018 (Consolidated)
PU
02:28aTRUMP : FAA to Ground All US Flights of Boeing 737 MAX Jets
DJ
02:26aLONDON BRENT OIL : Brent oil hits 4-month high on OPEC cuts, sanctions on Venezuela and Iran
RE
02:26aLANXESS : earnings flat as higher costs offset volume gains
RE
02:24aPROBIOTEC : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
02:24aMINBOS RESOURCES : Half Year Accounts - 31 December 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler recalling 965,000 U.S., Canadian vehicles over excess emissions
4POLLARD BANKNOTE LTD : POLLARD BANKNOTE : Reports 4th Quarter and Annual Financial Results and Announces Divid..
5BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Brookfield to buy most of Oaktree to build juggernaut to rival Blackstone
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.