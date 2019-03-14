Berli Jucker pcl : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA3 BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53-5)

Headline: Security Symbol:

Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA3 BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53-5)

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5) Name of Company BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 05-Mar-2019

Report on the result of the Exercise of other convertible securities as follow

4,165,600

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 3 (45rd exercising right)(BJC-WA3)

0

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 4 (33rd exercising right)(BJC-WA4)

48,300

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 5 (11st exercising right)(BJC-WA5)

5,000

Summary

Total excercised shares / converted shares (common shares)

1.00 : 1.00

3,650,500

11,013,500

1.00 : 1.00

1.00 : 1.00

Number of Number of Conversion shares remaining Price derived from shares conversion reserved (shares) (shares) 0 4,165,600 48,300 3,650,500 5,000 11,013,500 49.29

28-Feb-2019

36.23

36.00

28-Feb-2019

28-Feb-2019

53,300

