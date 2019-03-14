Berli Jucker pcl : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA3 BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53-5)

Headline: Security Symbol:
Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA3 BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53-5)
BJC
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5) Name of Company BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Date 05-Mar-2019
Report on the result of the Exercise of other convertible securities as follow
Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 3 (45rd exercising right)(BJC-WA3)
0
Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 4 (33rd exercising right)(BJC-WA4)
48,300
Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 5 (11st exercising right)(BJC-WA5)
5,000
Summary
Total excercised shares / converted shares (common shares)
1.00 : 1.00
3,650,500
11,013,500
1.00 : 1.00
1.00 : 1.00
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Conversion
|
shares
|
remaining
|
Price
|
derived from
|
shares
|
conversion
|
reserved
|
(shares)
|
(shares)
|
0
|
4,165,600
|
48,300
|
3,650,500
|
5,000
|
11,013,500
49.29
28-Feb-2019
36.23
36.00
28-Feb-2019
28-Feb-2019
53,300
Signature ________________________________
(Mr. Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab)
Director
Authorized to sign on behalf of the companySignature ________________________________
(Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul)
Director
