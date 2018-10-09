Berli Jucker pcl : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA3 BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53-5) (Edited BJC-WA4)

Headline:

Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA3 BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53-5) (Edited BJC-WA4)

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5) Name of Company BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 03-Oct-2018

Report on the result of the Exercise of other convertible securities as follow

243,300

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 3 (40th exercising right)(BJC-WA3)

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 4 (28th exercising right)(BJC-WA4)

343,800

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 5 (6th exercising right)(BJC-WA5)

56,200

Summary

Total excercised shares / converted shares (common shares)

4,393,000

3,873,800

11,199,700

1.00 : 1.00

1.00 : 1.00

1.00 : 1.00

Number of Number of Conversion shares remaining Price derived from shares conversion reserved (shares) (shares) 243,300 4,393,000 343,800 3,873,800 (Update) 56,200 11,199,700 49.29

36.23

36.00

28-Sep-2018

28-Sep-2018

28-Sep-2018

643,300

Signature ________________________________

(Mr. Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab)

Director

Authorized to sign on behalf of the companySignature ________________________________

(Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul)

Director

