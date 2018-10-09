Log in
Berli Jucker pcl : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA3 BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53-5) (Edited BJC-WA4)

10/09/2018 | 12:53pm CEST

Headline:

Security Symbol:

Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA3 BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53-5) (Edited BJC-WA4)

BJC

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5) Name of Company BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 03-Oct-2018

Report on the result of the Exercise of other convertible securities as follow

243,300

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 3 (40th exercising right)(BJC-WA3)

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 4 (28th exercising right)(BJC-WA4)

343,800

Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 5 (6th exercising right)(BJC-WA5)

56,200

Summary

Total excercised shares / converted shares (common shares)

4,393,000

3,873,800 (Update)

11,199,700

1.00 : 1.00

1.00 : 1.00

1.00 : 1.00

Number of

Number of

Conversion

shares

remaining

Price

derived from

shares

conversion

reserved

(shares)

(shares)

243,300

4,393,000

343,800

3,873,800

(Update)

56,200

11,199,700

49.29

36.23

36.00

28-Sep-2018

28-Sep-2018

28-Sep-2018

643,300

Signature ________________________________

(Mr. Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab)

Director

Authorized to sign on behalf of the companySignature ________________________________

(Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul)

Director

Authorized to sign on behalf of the companyThis announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Berli Jucker pcl published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 10:52:08 UTC
