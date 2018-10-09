Berli Jucker pcl : Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA3 BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53-5) (Edited BJC-WA4)

Headline:
Report on the results of the Exercise of BJC-WA3 BJC-WA4 BJC-WA5 (F53-5) (Edited BJC-WA4)
BJC
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5) Name of Company BERLI JUCKER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Date 03-Oct-2018
Report on the result of the Exercise of other convertible securities as follow
Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 3 (40th exercising right)(BJC-WA3)
Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 4 (28th exercising right)(BJC-WA4)
343,800
Warrants to Purchase the Ordinary Shares of Berli Jucker Public Company Limited issued to Executives and Employees of the Company No. 5 (6th exercising right)(BJC-WA5)
56,200
Summary
Total excercised shares / converted shares (common shares)
4,393,000
3,873,800 (Update)
11,199,700
1.00 : 1.00
1.00 : 1.00
1.00 : 1.00
Number of
Number of
Conversion
shares
remaining
Price
derived from
shares
conversion
reserved
(shares)
(shares)
243,300
4,393,000
343,800
3,873,800
(Update)
56,200
11,199,700
49.29
36.23
36.00
28-Sep-2018
28-Sep-2018
28-Sep-2018
643,300
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only.
