Berli Jucker pcl : Submission of the Report of the Preliminary Results of Tender Offer (Form 247-6-Khor)

(-Translation-)

CGD 001/2019

7 January 2019

Subject: Submission of the Report of the Preliminary Results of Tender Offer (Form 247-6-Khor)

Attention:

President

Stock Exchange of ThailandEnclosure: Copy of the Report of the Preliminary Results of Tender Offer in White Group Public

Company Limited (Form 247-6-Khor)

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform you that on 7 January 2019, Big C Retail Holding Company Limited, an indirect subsidiary of the Company, which is the tender offeror in the tender offer for the remaining securities of White Group Public Company Limited ("WG") has submitted the Report of the Preliminary Results of Tender Offer in WG (Form 247-6-Khor) to the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Stock Exchange of Thailand and WG, the details of which are set out in the enclosure.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited

(Mr. Thirasakdi Nathikanchanalab) Director

(Mr. Aswin Techajareonvikul) Director

In case of inquiry, please contact:

Group Company Secretary Division Tel.02 367 1111 ext. 1095, 1892

(Translation)

7 January 2019

Subject:

Submission of the Report of the Preliminary Results of Tender Offer in White Group Public Company Limited (Form 247-6 Khor)

Attention:

Secretary-General, the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission President, the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Board of Directors of White Group Public Company Limited

Enclosure:

The Report of the Preliminary Results of Tender Offer in White Group Public Company Limited (Form 247-6 Khor)

Big C Retail Holding Company Limited (the "Company"), as the tender offeror of White Group Public Company Limited (the "Business") would like to submit the Report of the Preliminary Results of Tender Offer in the Business (Form 247-6 Khor) to the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the Business, the details of which are set out in the enclosure.

Sincerely yours,

- signature - - signature - (Mr. Sithichai Chaikriangkrai) (Mr. Supakit Assavachai) Authorized Director Authorized Director

Big C Retail Holding Company Limited

Tender Offeror

(Translation)

Form 247-6-Khor (SorChor.6/2546)Report of the Preliminary Result of the Tender Offer

1.

Submission Date:

7 January 2019

2. Name of the Offered Securities: Ordinary shares of White Group Public Company Limited ("Business")

3. Name of the Offeror: Big C Retail Holding Company Limited

4. Name of the Tender Offer Preparer: Phatra Securities Public Company Limited

5. Tender offer period: 25 business days starting from 4 December 2018 to 11 January 2019

6. The number and percentage of securities held by the offeror prior to the tender offer and tendered securities as of: 4 January 2019 6.1. Shares

Class of shares Number of shares Percentage in comparison with the total number of outstanding shares of the Business1 Percentage in comparison with the total voting rights of the Business Shares held prior to the tender offer Ordinary 8,967,818 50.24 50.24 Tendered shares Ordinary 6,938,976 38.87 38.87 Shares held prior to the tender offer in combination with tendered shares Ordinary 15,906,794 89.11 89.11

1 The total number of outstanding shares = ordinary shares + preferred shares - shares repurchased by the business and are outstanding at the end of the month prior to the one in which the tender offer is submitted.

6.2. Convertible Securities

Convertible securities Number of units Number of underlying shares2 Percentage in comparison with the total number of outstanding shares of the Business3 Class Issue Securities held prior to the tender offer - - - - - Tendered securities - - - - - Securities held prior to the tender offer in combination with tendered securities - - - - -

We hereby certify that the foregoing statement is complete and accurate without misleading information and no concealment is made on any material information which should be disclosed.

- signature - - signature - (Mr. Sithichai Chaikriangkrai) (Mr. Supakit Assavachai) Authorized Director Authorized Director Big C Retail Holding Company Limited

The Tender Offeror

2 The number of underlying shares = the number of units multiplied by the number of underlying shares from the exercise of right to purchase or convert per one unit of securities of such issue.

3 See Footnote 1.