Berlin Packaging : Honored for Innovation and Design Excellence with 13 Packaging Awards

CHICAGO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest supplier of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures, took home 13 medals from the 2020 National Association of Container Distributors (NACD) packaging awards competition. Held virtually for the first time, the NACD awards celebrate the year's most innovative packaging solutions.

With three gold, five silver, and five bronze awards, Berlin Packaging won in nine categories including Beverage Non-spirits, Beverage Spirits, Drug & Pharmaceutical, Food, General Industrial, Household Chemical and Automotive, Novelty, Pet & Vet, plus two awards in the Best Use of Custom Packaging category.

A testament to the company's emphasis on design and innovation, ten of Berlin Packaging's 13 wins were attributed to projects coordinated by the company's world-class in-house design agency, Studio One Eleven. The Studio offers structural package design and branding services at no-charge in exchange for packaging business. Additionally, Berlin Packaging showcased their global breadth, winning with a custom design from their premium European packaging line, Bruni Glass.

"On behalf of our customers and the entire Berlin team we'd like to thank the NACD for these awards. Proud as we are of this recognition, we're most gratified by how we're able to help grow our customers' businesses through the power of innovation," said Scott Jost, Berlin Packaging's Vice President of Innovation and Design. "A special thanks to our customers for trusting us to deliver amazing brand experiences and to sway the most important judges of all - consumers."

With these latest award victories, Berlin Packaging holds a record number of gold medals including this years' winners:

Well & Good Pet Balm Stick - Pet & Vet

To help Well & Good evolve their packaging from a difficult hand-applied balm in a circular tin to a more functional container for pet application, Berlin Packaging identified and sourced a premium 50ml round deodorant barrel with a matte black spray coating and stylized label.

Blackland Spirits - Beverage Spirits

This distinctly original Texas distillery needed a one-of-a-kind package to reflect their brand story. Studio One Eleven helped Blackland realize their vision with a tall, round 750mL flint glass bottle with vertical ribbing features that add dimension and distinction. The Studio's industrial designers and engineers optimized the bottle for manufacturability and commercial efficiency, ensuring production quality that exceeded expectations.

Michael David Winery – Beverage Non-Spirits

When the iconic Lodi, CA vineyard wanted to rejuvenate their namesake brand of premium wines, Berlin Packaging utilized their glass expertise to help Michael David execute on their stunning vision of a heavily embossed, intricately designed glass bottle.

"Once again, Berlin Packaging's strong showing in the NACD awards is a clear testament to our innovative spirit. We know how vital it is for products to not only stand out, but to offer maximum utility to consumers," said Rick Brandt, Chief Commercial Officer of Berlin Packaging. "Moreover, we seek to innovate beyond packaging. With our unique ability to offer supply and warehouse agreements, our dedicated quality team, and 900+ global manufacturing partners, we help our customers with solutions and services that grow their bottom lines."

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the only Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

CONTACT: Julie Saltzman, julie.saltzman@berlinpackaging.com, 312-607-6642

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berlin-packaging-honored-for-innovation-and-design-excellence-with-13-packaging-awards-301069357.html

SOURCE Berlin Packaging