Bermuda Government, Industry Group Heads to Toronto

06/15/2019 | 07:29pm EDT

Bermuda Finance Minister Curtis Dickinson leads a delegation of government, regulatory and industry representatives to Toronto next week to highlight Bermuda’s close links to Canada and opportunities for bilateral trade and investment.

The delegation will take part in a one-day multi-industry forum, hosted by the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) Wednesday, June 19 at The Ritz-Carlton Toronto, and also attend scheduled business development meetings around the city. Featuring informative panel discussions, thought-leadership sessions, and networking opportunities for investors and businesses interested in learning more about the island, the forum is the sixth in a series of overseas multi-industry showcases, following successful events in London, New York and Miami over the past two years. It is the first in Canada.

“We’re looking forward to meeting civic leaders, media, investors and industry executives during the forum and related meetings,” said BDA CEO Andy Burrows. “The aim is to increase awareness of Bermuda as a gold-standard international financial centre and underscore our jurisdiction’s historic and mutually beneficial relationship with Canadian markets.”

The Consul General of Canada in New York, Phyllis Yaffe, will help launch the forum with a fireside chat-style conversation with Minister Dickinson. Another highlight of the day will be a keynote presentation by Lucia Gallardo, a fintech entrepreneur who has partnered with the United Nations to leverage blockchain systems to help resettlement of refugees, among other projects.

Industry sessions include participants from more than 30 Bermuda-related entities, among them, AMBIKA, Aon, Appleby, ArcTern Ventures, ASW Law, AXA XL, the Association of Bermuda Insurers & Reinsurers (ABIR); Bennett Jones, the Bermuda Insurance Management Association (BIMA), Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA), Butterfield Bank, ChainThat, Conyers, CryptoScan, Deloitte, Estera Services, Exponential Ventures, EY, Fasken, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), KPMG, Kroll Bond Rating Agency, MQ Services, Outlier Canada, PwC, Quest Management Services, RGAx, SALT Lending, and Shyft Network.

Canada is one of Bermuda’s most significant economic partners, with two-way trade between the two nations amounting to USD$2.6 billion in 2017, and $37 billion in mutual assets and investments. Bermuda supports an estimated 25,000 jobs in Canada, including 15,000 from multi-national companies in Bermuda and their Canadian affiliates and represents Canada’s fifth-largest export market in trade and services; only the US, UK, Germany and France are greater Canadian export markets.

To register for the free, one-day forum, go to: http://bit.ly/TorontoForum

CONNECTING BUSINESS

The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, re-locate or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions. Our goal? To make doing business in Bermuda smooth and beneficial.


