Bermuda Government, Industry Group Heads to Toronto

Bermuda Finance Minister Curtis Dickinson leads a delegation of
government, regulatory and industry representatives to Toronto next week
to highlight Bermuda’s close links to Canada and opportunities for
bilateral trade and investment.
The delegation will take part in a
one-day multi-industry forum, hosted by the Bermuda Business
Development Agency (BDA) Wednesday, June 19 at The Ritz-Carlton Toronto,
and also attend scheduled business development meetings around the city.
Featuring informative panel discussions, thought-leadership sessions,
and networking opportunities for investors and businesses interested in
learning more about the island, the forum is the sixth in a series of
overseas multi-industry showcases, following successful events in
London, New York and Miami over the past two years. It is the first in
Canada.
“We’re looking forward to meeting civic leaders, media, investors and
industry executives during the forum and related meetings,” said BDA CEO
Andy Burrows. “The aim is to increase awareness of Bermuda as a
gold-standard international financial centre and underscore our
jurisdiction’s historic and mutually beneficial relationship with
Canadian markets.”
The Consul General of Canada in New York, Phyllis Yaffe, will help
launch the forum with a fireside chat-style conversation with Minister
Dickinson. Another highlight of the day will be a keynote presentation
by Lucia Gallardo, a fintech entrepreneur who has partnered with the
United Nations to leverage blockchain systems to help resettlement of
refugees, among other projects.
Industry sessions include participants from more than 30 Bermuda-related
entities, among them, AMBIKA, Aon, Appleby, ArcTern Ventures, ASW Law,
AXA XL, the Association of Bermuda Insurers & Reinsurers (ABIR); Bennett
Jones, the Bermuda Insurance Management Association (BIMA), Bermuda
Monetary Authority (BMA), Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA), Butterfield
Bank, ChainThat, Conyers, CryptoScan, Deloitte, Estera Services,
Exponential Ventures, EY, Fasken, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC),
KPMG, Kroll Bond Rating Agency, MQ Services, Outlier Canada, PwC, Quest
Management Services, RGAx, SALT Lending, and Shyft Network.
Canada is one of Bermuda’s most significant economic partners, with
two-way trade between the two nations amounting to USD$2.6 billion in
2017, and $37 billion in mutual assets and investments. Bermuda supports
an estimated 25,000 jobs in Canada, including 15,000 from multi-national
companies in Bermuda and their Canadian affiliates and represents
Canada’s fifth-largest export market in trade and services; only the US,
UK, Germany and France are greater Canadian export markets.
