AmWINS Group, Inc. (“AmWINS”), a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced that Mark R. Bernacki will join the firm as president of AmWINS Special Risk Underwriters (SRU) and executive vice president of AmWINS Group, effective March 30, 2020.

Bernacki Joins Leadership Team at AmWINS Group (Photo: Business Wire)

In his role, Bernacki will drive strategy and build capacity for SRU, which underwrites risks on behalf of domestic and international carriers and distributes exclusively via AmWINS brokers. Also, as executive vice president for AmWINS Group, he will lead the alternative risk team and work with Underwriting Division President Bob Petrilli to grow the division organically and via M&A.

“Mark brings a depth of knowledge and experience to our property business and adds valuable perspective based on his time spent in London, said Petrilli. “His market savvy, combined with his industry relationships, will be a perfect fit to support SRU’s continued growth and to deepen market connections for the division as a whole.”

Prior to joining AmWINS, Bernacki spent 14 years at Beazley Group, where he most recently served as head of global property and as a member of the executive committee. Prior to his tenure at Beazley Group, Bernacki worked at Liberty Mutual Group in various leadership roles, including vice president of broker operations for Liberty Mutual Property.

“I’m thrilled to join the AmWINS family,” said Bernacki. “The opportunity to build on such a strong foundation alongside a team who shares my beliefs and business values makes me excited for what’s to come.”

Bernacki received his bachelor’s degree in Finance and Management from the University of Wisconsin.

About AmWINS Group, Inc.

AmWINS Group, Inc. is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance brokers by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 115 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $17.4 billion dollars annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

