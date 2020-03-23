Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bernacki Joins Leadership Team at AmWINS Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 12:32pm EDT

AmWINS Group, Inc. (“AmWINS”), a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced that Mark R. Bernacki will join the firm as president of AmWINS Special Risk Underwriters (SRU) and executive vice president of AmWINS Group, effective March 30, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005508/en/

Bernacki Joins Leadership Team at AmWINS Group (Photo: Business Wire)

Bernacki Joins Leadership Team at AmWINS Group (Photo: Business Wire)

In his role, Bernacki will drive strategy and build capacity for SRU, which underwrites risks on behalf of domestic and international carriers and distributes exclusively via AmWINS brokers. Also, as executive vice president for AmWINS Group, he will lead the alternative risk team and work with Underwriting Division President Bob Petrilli to grow the division organically and via M&A.

“Mark brings a depth of knowledge and experience to our property business and adds valuable perspective based on his time spent in London, said Petrilli. “His market savvy, combined with his industry relationships, will be a perfect fit to support SRU’s continued growth and to deepen market connections for the division as a whole.”

Prior to joining AmWINS, Bernacki spent 14 years at Beazley Group, where he most recently served as head of global property and as a member of the executive committee. Prior to his tenure at Beazley Group, Bernacki worked at Liberty Mutual Group in various leadership roles, including vice president of broker operations for Liberty Mutual Property.

“I’m thrilled to join the AmWINS family,” said Bernacki. “The opportunity to build on such a strong foundation alongside a team who shares my beliefs and business values makes me excited for what’s to come.”

Bernacki received his bachelor’s degree in Finance and Management from the University of Wisconsin.

About AmWINS Group, Inc.

AmWINS Group, Inc. is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance brokers by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 115 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $17.4 billion dollars annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:50pCHF : 424b5
PU
12:49pNCC PUBL : Information regarding the NCC Annual General Meeting on April 1, 2020 in view of the coronavirus
AQ
12:49pHilary Fiorella Named Executive Director of Center for Women at The American College of Financial Services
GL
12:48pNEXT : UK retailer Next closing its stores at 1800 GMT Monday
RE
12:47pEFECTE OY : updates its strategy and long-term financial targets
AQ
12:47pEFECTE PLC : Notice to the Annual General Meeting
AQ
12:47pAT&T Down Nearly 7%, on Pace for Lowest Close Since August 2010 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:46pVITEC SOFTWARE PUBL : postpones the Annual General Meeting to June 2020
AQ
12:46pNCC PUBL : Revised proposal for dividend
AQ
12:46pEFECTE PLC : 's s Financial Statements Bulletin 2019 - international SaaS grew by 69%
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan
4SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : Law Firm Hired by Swedbank Confirms Anti-Money Laundering Shortcomings
5ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group