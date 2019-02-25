Bernie Sanders Says He Plans to Release 10 Years of Tax Returns

By Ken Thomas

WASHINGTON -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday he intends to release 10 years of his tax returns at the start of his second presidential campaign, joining Democrats who have sought to contrast themselves from President Trump, who has refused to release his own tax records.

The independent senator, asked during a CNN town hall meeting if he would release a decade of his tax returns, said he would make the records public "sooner than later." He added, "Our tax returns will bore you to death."

Democrats running in the 2020 primaries have aimed to present transparency in their campaigns. Mr. Trump's refusal to disclose his tax records breaks with presidential tradition dating back four decades.

During his 2016 campaign fight with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Mr. Sanders released a seven-page federal tax return from 2014. But he declined to release earlier tax records, while Mrs. Clinton released several years of her own.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York have posted at least a decade of their tax returns online, while Kamala Harris of California said this past weekend that she intends to do so.

