Bernie Sanders Says He Plans to Release 10 Years of Tax Returns -- Update

By Ken Thomas

WASHINGTON -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday he intends to release 10 years of his tax returns at the start of his second presidential campaign, joining Democrats who have sought to contrast themselves from President Trump, who has refused to release his own tax records.

The independent senator, asked during a CNN town hall meeting if he would release a decade of his tax returns, said he would make the records public "sooner than later." He added, "Our tax returns will bore you to death."

Democrats running in the 2020 primaries have aimed to present transparency in their campaigns. Mr. Trump's refusal to disclose his tax records breaks with presidential tradition dating back four decades.

During his 2016 campaign fight with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Mr. Sanders released a seven-page federal tax return from 2014. But he declined to release earlier tax records, while Mrs. Clinton released several years of her own.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York have posted at least a decade of their tax returns online, while Kamala Harris of California said this past weekend that she intends to do so.

Mr. Sanders's CNN appearance was his first major public event since announcing his campaign last week. Delving more deeply into his biography, he is holding rallies in Brooklyn, N.Y., where he was born and raised, and Chicago, where he attended college in the early 1960s and became involved in the civil-rights movement.

The senator plans to travel to the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada. He will also visit California, which is holding a key primary contest following the first four states.

Mr. Sanders raised more than $10 million in less than a week, surpassing his Democratic rivals. The campaign said Monday that nearly 39% of his donors used an email address that hadn't been used to give to the senator previously.

The campaign of his Democratic rival, Ms. Warren, on Monday announced that she will forgo traditional private fundraising dinners and receptions during her 2020 presidential primary bid. She is betting on a campaign focused entirely on online, grass-roots fundraising.

When Mr. Sanders was asked about his tax records during a spring 2016 debate, he said his wife, Jane, prepared their family's tax returns and that they were "very boring." He said Monday he would have broadly released his tax returns if he had won the Democratic presidential nomination three years ago.

The 2014 filings showed that most of their family's income was derived from his Senate salary and Social Security benefits.

Democrats have been seeking the president's tax returns since the 2016 campaign, when Mr. Trump promised to release them and then refused. That move broke a 40-year tradition of voluntary disclosure.

The president has cited a variety of reasons for the decision to keep his returns private, including frequent audits and the public's lack of interest.

