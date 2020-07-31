Bertelsmann : BMGPM And FIFA Agree Global Partnership

News | BMG | London, 07/29/2020

BMGPM is now the exclusive partner for all video content produced by the world soccer association. The FIFA creative teams worldwide have access to the BMGPM catalog.

BMG Production Music (BMGPM) continues on its steep growth path. After the BMG subsidiary just announced the acquisition of the British production music specialist Dynamic Music, as reported, the next deal follows: BMGPM has entered into a global partnership with the world soccer association FIFA. BMGPM says it is the world's fastest-growing production music company. Production music is music composed specifically for use by the film, broadcasting, games, and advertising industries. The deal makes BMGPM the exclusive partner for all internal and external video content, such as image films, commercials or social media content, produced by the soccer association and its service providers. Conversely, FIFA's creative teams now have worldwide access to BMGPM's entire music catalog.

Dorit Jeschke, BMGPM, General Manager GSA, said: 'We are immensely proud to enter into a partnership with one of the world's oldest and largest NGOs and are honored that FIFA has placed its trust in BMGPM. Additionally, the collaboration lays the foundation for us to further strengthen BMG's overall relationship with the association and build creative synergies. BMGPM says the partnership with FIFA is its first big global deal signed out of Germany. Founded in 2019, the German branch of BMGPM has also launched its own label Black Red Gold, which offers a wide catalog of music genres and innovative styles from instrumentals to modern pop hits for broadcasting, advertising and filmmaking. This year, BMGPM GSA launched its first international campaign for Black Red Gold, to promote BAGHIIRA, a music producer on its roster who creates unique tracks that connect electronic music with natural influences.

Besides acquiring Dynamic Music, BMG Production Music most recently expanded its business through a cooperation with the production company ITV Studios and the music-to-video platform Match Tune.

