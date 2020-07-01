Bertelsmann : Experian invests for the future as it completes acquisition of majority stake in Arvato Financial Solutions Risk Management

News | Arvato | Dublin/Munich, 07/01/2020

Experian, the global information services company, today completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Arvato Financial Solutions Risk Management division. The investment now enables Experian to rapidly expand its range of risk, fraud and identity management services right across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The new business unit combines Arvato Financial Solutions Risk Management Division's existing and substantial portfolio with Experian's innovative analytical and decisioning platforms, digital technolo-gies and industry expertise. The combination will allow both companies strategic clients to accelerate their digital trans-formation projects and help drive consumer choice in the market. The new entity is now branded as an Experian business unit and is led by CEO, Kai Kalchthaler.

Experian Chief Operating Officer Marco Benvenuto says: 'We're delighted to be joining forces with Arvato Financial Solutions Risk Management division. The two companies are a fantastic fit and there will be enormous consumer benefits from the outset. Right now, particularly in the current environment, everyone needs fast, reliable and smart processes to improve automation and competitiveness, while consistently offering as much flexibility and convenience to the customer.'

Rolf Hellermann, CEO of Arvato Financial Solutions, adds: 'Experian's technology leadership, industry-specific expertise and global position will enable us to support our cli-ents in helping their customers even more. The new partnership significantly strengthens the market position of Arvato Financial Solutions Risk Management division in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.'

Kai Kalchthaler says: 'The new partnership comes at a crucial time to help clients further meet customer expectations in the digital age. Experian's major shareholding is an important step at the right time. Many companies are, quite rightly, very consumer-focused and ready to make critical investments in their digital transformation. They need fast, smart, scalable processes based on innovative technologies. This is exactly what we offer our strategic clients. With two financially strong parent companies backing us, we will be strongly positioned to ensure our clients get access to innovative solutions, as well as continued stability and reliability in the future. The partnership strengthens our long-term market position in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. By building on Experian's market-leading and in-depth knowledge of innovative platforms, Big Data and AI, our goal is to set new standards and redefine what is now possible for our clients.'

Experian has now acquired 60 per cent stake in Arvato Financial Solutions Risk Management division. The remaining 40 per cent will be retained by Arvato Financial Solutions, a subsidiary of media, services and education company Bertelsmann Group.

Experian is regarded as one of the most innovative companies in the world. Its award-winning platforms PowerCurve, Ascend, Experian One and CrossCore, enable clients make faster, smarter decisions at the speed and scale their markets expect.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments - from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers - we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to pre-vent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 45 countries, and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

About Arvato Financial Solutions

Arvato Financial Solutions provides professional financial services to renowned international brands as well as respected local businesses - allowing them to leave their credit management to a professional, so they can focus on what matters most for their business.

The services centre around cash flow in all segments of the customer lifecycle: from identity, fraud and credit risk management, to payment and financing services and debt collection. The Arvato Financial Solutions team is made up of proven and reliable experts in around 20 countries, including 7,500 IT, analytics, process and legal specialists, dedicated to revealing the advantages of predictive analytics, leading-edge platforms and big data. All employees are aligned by a common goal: to make sure client's credit management runs effortlessly and efficiently, ultimately resulting in optimized financial performance. For more information, please visit finance.arvato.com .

