Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/15/2019 | 10:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
15.03.2019 / 15:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2019 German: https://www.bertelsmann.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.bertelsmann.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reports/

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2019 German: https://www.bertelsmann.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.bertelsmann.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reports/


15.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA
Carl-Bertelsmann-Straße 270
33311 Gütersloh
Germany
Internet: www.bertelsmann.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

788111  15.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
