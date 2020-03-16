Log in
Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/16/2020 | 10:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.03.2020 / 15:08
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2020
Address: https://www.bertelsmann.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2020
Address: https://www.bertelsmann.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2020
Address: https://www.bertelsmann.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2020
Address: https://www.bertelsmann.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reports/

16.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA
Carl-Bertelsmann-Straße 270
33311 Gütersloh
Germany
Internet: www.bertelsmann.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

998061  16.03.2020 

© EQS 2020
