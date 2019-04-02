Bertin Technologies : rsquo; 20th anniversary

On April 2nd, 1999, Bertin Technologies was created, pursuing the legacy of Bertin & Cie. To celebrate this anniversary, visit LinkedIn every day to follow our web series presenting flagship projects, major innovations and milestone events from the last twenty years:
In 1999, La Poste is an historical client of Bertin for the CODIF project, to create a reading head for postal indexation, still in use today.
In 2000, Bertin Technologies teams develop the first biocollector for the collection of airborne particles in a liquid media to efficiently detect biological threats
In 2003was created the first version of the Precellys, today's best selling homogenizer.
In 2008, Bertin joined the CNIM Group, long-term partner especially for the Megajoule laser project.
In 2011, Vecsys joined Bertin Technologies to further develop the MediaSpeech speech transcription solution.
In 2016, Bertin Energy & Environment launched the Enerbird management system for renewable energy plants.
In 2018, CNIM & Bertin synergies were once again highlighted with the modernization of the SPRAT, a modular assault bridge. Bertin was entrusted with the replacement of the optronic surveillance system.
