Bertin Technologies : rsquo; 20th anniversary

On April 2nd, 1999, Bertin Technologies was created, pursuing the legacy of Bertin & Cie. To celebrate this anniversary, visit LinkedIn every day to follow our web series presenting flagship projects, major innovations and milestone events from the last twenty years:

In 1999 , La Poste is an historical client of Bertin for the CODIF project, to create a reading head for postal indexation, still in use today.

In 2000 , Bertin Technologies teams develop the first biocollector for the collection of airborne particles in a liquid media to efficiently detect biological threats

In 2003 was created the first version of the Precellys, today's best selling homogenizer.

In 2008 , Bertin joined the CNIM Group, long-term partner especially for the Megajoule laser project.

In 2011 , Vecsys joined Bertin Technologies to further develop the MediaSpeech speech transcription solution.

In 2016 , Bertin Energy & Environment launched the Enerbird management system for renewable energy plants.