Bertin Technologies : rsquo; 20th anniversary

04/02/2019 | 06:12am EDT

On April 2nd, 1999, Bertin Technologies was created, pursuing the legacy of Bertin & Cie. To celebrate this anniversary, visit LinkedIn every day to follow our web series presenting flagship projects, major innovations and milestone events from the last twenty years:

  • In 1999, La Poste is an historical client of Bertin for the CODIF project, to create a reading head for postal indexation, still in use today.
  • In 2000, Bertin Technologies teams develop the first biocollector for the collection of airborne particles in a liquid media to efficiently detect biological threats
  • In 2003was created the first version of the Precellys, today's best selling homogenizer.
  • In 2008, Bertin joined the CNIM Group, long-term partner especially for the Megajoule laser project.
  • In 2011, Vecsys joined Bertin Technologies to further develop the MediaSpeech speech transcription solution.
  • In 2016, Bertin Energy & Environment launched the Enerbird management system for renewable energy plants.
  • In 2018, CNIM & Bertin synergies were once again highlighted with the modernization of the SPRAT, a modular assault bridge. Bertin was entrusted with the replacement of the optronic surveillance system.

Disclaimer

Bertin Technologies SAS published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 10:11:08 UTC
