Berxi and GreenLight Workforce Solutions Team Up to Promote Access to Best-in-Class Independent Professional Insurance Offerings

Berxi, a part of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, is proud to announce it is partnering with GreenLight Workforce Solutions to provide independent professionals with access to Berxi’s liability insurance products through GreenLight’s next generation workforce compliance software solution.

Berxi provides skilled independent professionals with fast and affordable liability insurance, which encompasses both errors & omissions (professional liability) and general liability coverage. Berxi’s offering includes a range of limit options and industry-specific features. Quotes are facilitated online in minutes via Berxi’s technology-driven platform.

“As part of our commitment to supporting independent professionals, as well as the enterprises who are contracting with those professionals, we are pleased to partner with Berxi, part of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, to provide access to top-quality liability insurance from a trusted industry player – one who also provides direct-to-customer speed and a modern technology-driven experience that is customer-centric,” said Jason Posel, Founder & CEO of GreenLight.

“We look forward to working with GreenLight to make it simple and frictionless for the independent professionals who use their software to secure the appropriate insurance coverage they need to be successful and thrive,” said Adam Yasan, Managing Director of Berxi.

The collaboration is effective immediately.

Berxi™ is a technology-driven, insurance platform built to deliver a better experience for individuals and small businesses. Berxi provides small businesses a growing range of commercial insurance products including errors & omissions, medical malpractice, and general liability. Built as a vertically integrated, direct-to-customer platform, Berxi delivers a digital-first experience that is fast, simple, and affordable for our customers, all while having the resources of a top-rated and trusted insurer. Based in Boston, Berxi is part of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company which holds financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor’s.

GreenLight.ai works with the world's leading brands and most disruptive online staffing platforms and human marketplaces as an API layer that makes it easy for companies to safely onboard and pay independent workers. Through a blend of intelligent technology and exceptional customer service, we manage HR, legal and finance functions for our clients extended workforce, and protect them from critical risks associated with contract workers, such as AB5 and Independent Contractor classification. For more information, please visit www.greenlight.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005027/en/