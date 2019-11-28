Log in
Best 23andMe & AncestryDNA Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top DNA Testing Kit Deals Rated by Retail Egg

Our experts round-up the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Ancestry and 23andMe DNA testing kit deals of 2019

Here’s our expert pick of the best AncestryDNA and 23andMe DNA testing kit Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals, reviewed and published by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales team at Retail Egg.

Best DNA testing kit deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

23andMe and AncestryDNA are very popular because of their DNA testing technology. Their DNA tracing process is simple and straightforward, making it popular and user-friendly. Both of these companies offer DNA testing using DNA testing kits that saliva instead of blood. Once the DNA is tested, results including genealogy, ethnicity and family history are sent to users after three to five weeks.

What time do Black Friday sales begin at Walmart and Amazon? Black Friday is taking place on the 29th November this year whilst Cyber Monday arrives 3 days later on the 2nd December.

Black Friday on Amazon is a month-long affair this year. A ‘Countdown to Black Friday’ promotion begins introducing daily deals as early as the first of November. Once Black Friday Deals Week begins new deals are added hourly, lasting until the first week of December. Starting October 25th, Walmart is offering customers significant discounts on a variety of products such as electronics, furniture and toys. Walmart’s Early Deals Drop runs until the end of November. Online Black Friday deals are likely to be available on Walmart.com starting from November 27, the day before Thanksgiving. Shoppers can enjoy holiday savings in retail outlets when the retailer’s in-store Black Friday event begins on November 28.

Although most online retailers offer deals until Cyber Monday, shoppers can expect more discounts from Amazon for the entire next week. Amazon typically extends its online promotions for its Cyber Monday Sales Week where shoppers can enjoy significant discounts on high-ticket items.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


