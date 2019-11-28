Log in
Best 4K & 1080p Projector Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Mini, Portable & Home Theater Projector Deals Listed by Consumer Articles

11/28/2019 | 09:01am EST

Consumer Articles share the best projector Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals of 2019, including Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings on Epson, ViewSonic, Dell, BenQ & YABER home and office projectors

In search of the best 1080p and 4K projector deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at Consumer Articles have found the best savings on home theater, portable and mini projectors. Links to the best live deals are listed below.

Best Projector deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

To build a good home theater system, the right kind of projector must be selected. Among the numerous options in the market, most would choose a 4K projector or a mini projector with 1080p resolution. Epson, a well-known brand of projectors, manufactures some of the most affordable products available.

What percentage discounts do retailers give on Black Friday? Thousands of products in every category go on sale during Black Friday with steep discounts over the entire Thanksgiving shopping weekend. In 2016, Walmart offered customers an average of 36.6% in savings, according to e-commerce experts Profitero. Electronics items were offered at an even higher average discount of 39.3%.

Online shopping continues to grow as the preferred method of shopping for consumers on Black Friday. In 2018, approximately 50% of shoppers surveyed by Deloitte favored going online to buy products rather than physically going into a retail store.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


