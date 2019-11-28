Log in
 Best ASUS Laptop Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019): ASUS, ZenBook, ZenPad, Flip & Chromebook Deals Rated by Spending Lab

11/28/2019

Save on ASUS, Chromebook, Flip C302, ZenPads and ZenBooks at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 sale with our round-up of the best ASUS Black Friday & Cyber Monday laptop deals

The best Black Friday & Cyber Monday ASUS laptop, tablet and Chromebook deals are being listed below by the sales experts at Spending Lab. Find savings on ASUS ultrabooks, convertible tablets and gaming laptops.

Best ASUS deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

ASUS is an award-winning manufacturer of motherboards, laptops, and tablets. Its most popular ultrabook series, the ZenBook, is known for its 12-15 inch durable aluminum design. It also has a line-up of ZenPads that are engineered with enhanced cinematic system capabilities. ASUS has also ventured into producing Chromebook like the c302 and c434 models that have a 360-degree flip design.

On what day will Black Friday take place this year? Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 take place on November 29th and December 2nd, respectively.

Normally Amazon’s deals begin at the start of November and continue to run throughout the month, culminating during Black Friday deals week which extends into early December this year. Walmart also ushered in the shopping season earlier this year with their Early Holiday Savings. They started dropping deals on a wide array of products from October 25th and will continue running promotions throughout November and December. Online deal hunters get a headstart at Walmart, with holiday offers normally appearing on the retailer’s website the night before Thanksgiving. The launch of in-store deals usually occurs the next day.

Most major retailers continue their Black Friday deals through to Cyber Monday. Amazon is an exception as it tends to extend its sales for an additional week.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
