Best AncestryDNA & 23andMe DNA Test Kit Cyber Monday 2018 Deals: Retail Egg Lists Top DNA Test Kit Deals

What are the top AncestryDNA & 23andMe DNA Test kit deals for Cyber Monday 2018? Retail Egg reviews the best deals for shoppers.

The team of deals experts at Retail Egg have reviewed the best Cyber Monday AncestryDNA, 23andMe, MyHeritage & National Geographic DNA test kit deals for 2018. Their top-rated deals for shoppers are shown below.

The best Cyber Monday DNA Test deals of 2018:

Note: Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Check the Amazon Cyber Monday page for their full range of live deals.

DNA tests to discover ancestral geographic locations and discover long lost relatives are gaining popularity. Industry leaders like Family Tree DNA, 23andMe, AncestryDNA, MyHeritage DNA and Living DNA offer simple at-home tests to gain insights into ancestry and heredity. Some, like AncestryDNA, will upload results and give suggestions for possible relatives in their system.

Discover ancestry and risks for certain diseases with the 23andMe home-based saliva kit. Health service users receive reports including genetic health risks, carrier status, traits, and wellness. The ancestry service reveals where personal DNA comes from and allows a user to locate other relatives.

Holiday shopping experts at Retail Egg monitor the prices of popular products online and review the best deals available over the holiday season.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 sales are on track to break online spending records with more shoppers than ever set to take to the web to search for deals. Last year total online spending on Black Friday exceeded $5 billion for the first time, according to data from Adobe Analytics.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares deals news in the e-commerce space. Retail Egg participates in affiliate programs including the Amazon Associates program and earns income by providing links to Amazon.com and other websites.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005709/en/