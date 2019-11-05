Log in
Best Apple AirPods Black Friday Deals (2019): Early AirPods & AirPods Pro Headphones Deals Rated by Retail Fuse

11/05/2019 | 12:17am EST

Here’s a list of the best early Apple AirPods Black Friday 2019 deals available right now, including AirPods (2nd Gen) sales

Early Apple AirPods Black Friday 2019 deals are underway. The online sales team at Retail Fuse have compared the best early AirPods, AirPods Pro & AirPods charging case deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

Best AirPods deals:

Best Apple deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

With an improved battery life and a faster, more stable connection, the new Apple AirPods 2 are an excellent entry point for users new to wireless earbuds. Apple made ease of use a priority in designing these audio devices; a one-tap setup is all that's required to pair it successfully with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The AirPods 2 automatically detects whether its user is listening, talking, or taking it off, further enhancing the wireless audio experience it offers.

Does Amazon offer Black Friday deals? Two of the most popular retailers that offer discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are Amazon and Walmart.

Amazon customers purchased more than one million toys and 700,000 fashion items within the first nine hours of Amazon’s Black Friday sale in 2018. Consumers can browse deals across every category on Amazon during Black Friday. More offers are also introduced over the weekend.

Walmart’s Black Friday promotions last year were also a big success, as the company’s website welcomed 132 million visitors during its annual holiday sales event.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
