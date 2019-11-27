Best Apple Watch Black Friday Deals for 2019: Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 Smartwatch Deals Listed by Saver Trends

A review of the best Apple Watch Black Friday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top Series 5, Series 4, Series 3 & Nike smartwatch sales for 38mm to 42mm models

Apple Watch Black Friday deals for 2019 are live now. Compare the best Apple Watch Series 3, 4 & 5 GPS smartwatch deals by clicking the links below.

Best Apple Watch deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon’s Black Friday sale page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Series 5, the latest in the Apple Watch Series, features an Always-On Retina Display that allows users to see its screen without tapping the display or raising the wrist. Other features that are not available in both Series 4 and Series 3 are the built-in compass and the capability to call emergency lines internationally. Apple Watch Series 5, including its Nike line, further offers a wide range of colors for its sport band and reflective sport loop varieties. The new Apple Watch Series 5 is available in both 40 mm and 44 mm cases.

How many days do Amazon and Walmart run their Black Friday sales for? This year’s Black Friday falls on November 29th, followed by Cyber Monday on December 2nd.

Amazon runs its Black Friday sales throughout the month of November, culminating in the busy Black Friday sales week. During this week, Amazon updates deals continuously allowing shoppers to find offers on thousands of products. Consumers can also start their holiday shopping at Walmart earlier than in previous years. Walmart launches their Early Deals Drop on October 25 with special offers on a wide variety of products. Walmart’s Black Friday sale usually begins on November 27th. Meanwhile, its in-store deals typically start on the evening of Thanksgiving Day, November 28th.

Most big-box retailers make their Black Friday deals available until Cyber Monday, although Amazon further adds an extra week, continuing the promotion as Cyber Monday Deals Week.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005076/en/